Merchant Banking Services Market to Undergo Substantial Growth through 2020–2027

The market for merchant banking services is growing subsequently and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to rise in business expansion across the globe. Merchant banking services include engaging activities in international financing & underwriting, real-estate, corporate finance, big financial transactions, foreign investments, and huge corporate fund-raising activities for initial public offerings (IPOs) and follow-on public offerings (FPOs). In addition, merchant bankers also offer consultancy services on trading and technological services. These merchant banks are distinct from traditional public banks and only offer services to high net worth individuals, local corporate, and multinational companies.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed include UBS Group, Bank of America Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, DBS Bank

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Though governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virus, many industries and businesses are shutdown. However, merchant bankers have experienced both positive as well as negative results from the same.

Many fund-raising activities and IPOs are halted and postponed, owing to the ongoing pandemic. However, many potential high net worth Individuals (HNIs) have rushed to merchant bankers to manage their transactions, owing to sharp fall in financial markets. Several large banks such as UBS and Credit Suisse recorded higher number of clients approaching them in recent months.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Rise in foreign investment transactions and growth in corporate financing activities are key factors that drive the merchant banking services market. However, stringent regulatory compliances and lack of corporate presence is expected to hinder the market growth.

Furthermore, rise in number of international business expansions and growth in demand for foreign direct investments & trade finance activities in developing countries provide significant opportunities for merchant bankers in the industry.

The global merchant banking services market trends are as follows:

New strategies to flourish the market

Private merchant bankers are undergoing re-organization as dedicated merchant banking brands. J.M. Financial & Investment Consultancy Ltd., 20th Century Finance Corporation Ltd., LKP Merchant Financing Ltd. are some of the private merchant bankers who have taken measures to reorganize their operations.

In addition, to meet the rise in demand from the corporate sector for broad-based financial services efficiently, nationalized bank merchant banking divisions have also started establishing separate subsidiaries.

Surge in merchant banking operations globally:

Fund raising for IPOs is one of the major activities carried by merchant bankers. In last few years, many new IPOs were listed in stock exchanges. Around 235 IPOs were listed in the U.S. alone. In India, merchant bankers are also functioning as promoters of industrial companies. They help these enterprises to formulate ideas, identify projects, prepare feasibility reports, and fetch government approvals & incentives. Moreover, these bankers also advise clients, which are usually institutional investors, on investment decisions. All these services offered by merchant banking are widely adopted across the globe.

