Menthol Market 2021 Global Trends, Future Growth, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

This global study of the Menthol market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Menthol industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes. The data of the report is based on the menthol product with purity of 99%min. And other products in lower menthol purity have been converted in the equivalent of 100%.

The report offers detailed coverage of Menthol industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Menthol by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Menthol market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Menthol according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Menthol company.

Key Companies

Agson Global

Symrise AG

Nantong Menthol Factory

Takasago

Tienyuan Chem

Arora Aromatics

Fengle Perfume

Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Nectar Lifesciences

Bhagat Aromatics

KM Chemicals

Silverline Chemicals

Yinfeng Pharma

Great Nation Essential Oils

Xiangsheng Perfume

BASF

Ifan Chem

Mentha & Allied Products

Neeru Enterprises

Vinayak

Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

A.G. Industries

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Natural Type

Synthetical Type

Market by Application

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

