Menthol Cigarette Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth, Top Companies, Investments and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Menthol Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global menthol cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during 2021-2026.

Menthol cigarette refers to a cylindrical roll of ground or shredded tobacco blended together with menthol flavoring. Menthol is a chemical compound that is obtained from mint plants, such as spearmint and peppermint. It is usually added in cigarettes to provide a cooling sensation and reduce the harshness of the smoke. Menthol cigarettes can also aid in suppressing the cough reflex by soothing dry throats.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menthol-cigarette-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rapid urbanization worldwide is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the high prevalence of hectic lifestyles is also propelling the consumption of menthol cigarettes, particularly among the working population, to relieve stress and relax their nerves. Additionally, the growing popularity of flavored cigarettes with small menthol capsules, especially among the women population, is further providing a thrust to the market growth. Besides this, the emergence of low-tar cigarettes and ultra-long or ultra-slim variants is also augmenting the market growth. Several other factors, such as the rising number of smokers and extensive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, are expected to further drive the global market for menthol cigarettes in the coming years.

Menthol Cigarette Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alfred Dunhill Ltd.

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco

China National Tobacco Corporation

Commonwealth Brands Inc.

Essentra Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

KT&G Corporation

Liggett Group LLC

Lorillard Tobacco Company

Philip Morris International Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of capsule type, end-user, size, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Capsule Type:

Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Breakup by End-User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Size:

King Size

100s

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menthol-cigarette-market

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Related Report:

Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-calorie-sweetener-market

Vegan Yogurt Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-yogurt-market

Fish Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fish-oil-market

Banana Bread Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/banana-bread-market

Resistant Starch Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/resistant-starch-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group