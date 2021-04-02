Menthol Cigarette Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth, Top Companies, Investments and Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Menthol Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global menthol cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during 2021-2026.
Menthol cigarette refers to a cylindrical roll of ground or shredded tobacco blended together with menthol flavoring. Menthol is a chemical compound that is obtained from mint plants, such as spearmint and peppermint. It is usually added in cigarettes to provide a cooling sensation and reduce the harshness of the smoke. Menthol cigarettes can also aid in suppressing the cough reflex by soothing dry throats.
Market Trends
The rapid urbanization worldwide is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the high prevalence of hectic lifestyles is also propelling the consumption of menthol cigarettes, particularly among the working population, to relieve stress and relax their nerves. Additionally, the growing popularity of flavored cigarettes with small menthol capsules, especially among the women population, is further providing a thrust to the market growth. Besides this, the emergence of low-tar cigarettes and ultra-long or ultra-slim variants is also augmenting the market growth. Several other factors, such as the rising number of smokers and extensive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, are expected to further drive the global market for menthol cigarettes in the coming years.
Menthol Cigarette Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Alfred Dunhill Ltd.
- Altria Group Inc.
- British American Tobacco
- China National Tobacco Corporation
- Commonwealth Brands Inc.
- Essentra Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- KT&G Corporation
- Liggett Group LLC
- Lorillard Tobacco Company
- Philip Morris International Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of capsule type, end-user, size, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Capsule Type:
- Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette
- Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette
Breakup by End-User:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Size:
- King Size
- 100s
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets
- Hypermarkets
- Online Retailers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
