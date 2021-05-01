Mental illness is the focus of the Lisbon Film Festival

Mental illness is the theme of this Lisbon film festival

Festival Mental returns from May 20th to 28th and is divided into three areas of the city.

Between May 20th and 28th, this month of May, you can see the Mental Festival again. This international cinema exhibition is split between the São Jorge, Fábrica Braço de Prata and Atmosfera M cinema.

As expected, the topic of mental health is covered in a selection of 14 international films – between feature films and short films – which include a selection from countries such as Israel, Argentina, USA or Canada. In addition to the national course.

Here there will be “new perspectives on what mental health is and how it can be presented. Although there are many films about certain mental illnesses, many speak about mental health in an everyday and general context that the entire public can identify, ”explains M-Cinema programmer Catarina Belo.

The pandemic we are experiencing is an increasingly widespread topic in the artistic world as well. Some productions will include ideas like the restriction and its impact on the population. The schedule and all information are available on the event page.

The Mental Festival is a production by Safe Space Portugal and has the DGS National Program for Mental Health as a partner.