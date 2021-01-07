Mental Health Apps for Students Market 2021-28 surprisingly boom leads to massive revenues with Breathe2Relax, Happify, Headspace, Mindshift, MoodTools, Sanvello, VA Mental Health Apps

Mental health apps are tools that can be accessed via your smartphone or mobile device that focus on improving different aspects of mental health and well-being. Such tools may focus on a range of areas related to wellness including relaxation, stress management, and sleep.

The MoodTools mobile app is designed to help users track and alleviate depressive symptoms. It features the PHQ-9 questionnaire, a thought diary based on CBT, and a suicide safety plan to store emergency resources. It is available for use on both iPhones and Android devices.

Researchers found that 64 percent of mental health apps claimed efficacy, although only 14 percent included any evidence. There are scores of mental health related digital tools available on any of the major app stores.

North America region held the highest revenue share of the market due to the higher awareness regarding mental health issues in this region leads to large number of developers of the apps in this region.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=79537

Major Key Players of the Market:

Breathe2Relax

Happify

Headspace

Mindshift

MoodTools

Sanvello

VA Mental Health Apps

Mental Health Apps for Students Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Mental Health Apps for Students, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Mental Health Apps for Students Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=79537

Market segmentation:

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By Subscription Model

Monthly

Yearly

By Mental Health App Types

Mental Disorder Apps

Substance-use Disorders Apps

Co-occurring disorders Apps

Co-existing disorders

Others

What to Expect from this Report on Mental Health Apps for Students Market:

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Mental Health Apps for Students Market. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Mental Health Apps for Students Market. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market? Complete research on the overall development within the Mental Health Apps for Students Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

It provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Mental Health Apps for Students market. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, market share, and more.

Conclusions of the Global Mental Health Apps for Students Market Professional Survey Report 2021 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises Mental Health Apps for Students SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the global futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com