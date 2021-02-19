Mental Fitness Market 2021-28 witnesses robust CAGR +18% with CBT Thought Record Diary, COMPASS, Ginger.io, Happify, HEADSPACE, Lyra Health, Mindstrong Health, Neuronetics, NOCD, Pear Therapeutics, 7 Cups of Tea, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Quartet Health

Mental Fitness Market was valued at US$ 4648.3 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +18% over the forecast period of 2021-28.

Mental fitness is defined as a state of well-being and having a positive sense of how we feel, think, and act. Today we know that 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with a mental illness by the time they reach age 40.

According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the health and fitness industry in the U.S alone was worth $30 billion in 2018 and has been growing at a steady rate of 3% for the last 10 years.

The US Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services industry includes over 17,000 facilities with combined annual revenue of approximately $50 billion. Including ancillary services, broader industry revenues represent over $300 billion combined.

Statistics reveal that the global fitness and health club industry generates over 80 billion U.S dollars in revenue per year. People are becoming more health conscious and, as a result, some fitness franchises are expanding every year. However, this is not the only reason for the boom.

The Mental Fitness Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

7 Cups of Tea, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Calm.com, CBT Thought Record Diary, COMPASS, Ginger.io, Inc., Happify, Inc., HEADSPACE INC., Lyra Health, Inc., Mindstrong Health, Neuronetics, NOCD Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Quartet Health, Inc., Sanvello Health, Silvercloud Health Limited, Talkspace Network LLC, TheCalmBase and Thriveport, LLC amongst others.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Mental Fitness Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Mental Fitness market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Market segmentation:

By End-Users

Individuals

Businesses

By Channel

Online

Offline

By Mental Health Type

Suicide and Mental Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Eating Disorder

Psychotic Disorder

Personality Disorder

Insomnia

Others

By Pricing

On-Demand

Subscription

Monthly

Annually

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Mental Fitness is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the Mental Fitness opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of Mental Fitness over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of Mental Fitness

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

