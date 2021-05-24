Menstrual Cups Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators by 2027 | Diva International Inc., Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper Inc., Mooncup Ltd, Anigan Inc. The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 - 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

An exclusive Cannabis Testing Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001394/

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

Top Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs

The global cannabis testing market by type was led by products. In 2017, the products segment held a largest market share of 73.7% of the cannabis testing market, by type. The products segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the various product offering such as instruments, consumables, tools and equipment for the cannabis testing. The market is likely to grow due to the increasing cases of the consumption of the cannabis and hence, the products offering are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Cannabis Testing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Cannabis Testing Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Cannabis Testing industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Cannabis Testing Market.

The market is driven by the legalization of the medical cannabis, for instance, United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states has legalized cannabis for the medical use. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA. It is the only country with such number of market players. Europe is another region which has shown a decent growth rate for cannabis testing market. There has been an increase in the process of legalization of cannabis in European countries. Thus, considering the facts the market is likely to drive the market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cannabis Testing industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Cannabis Testing market for the period of 2018 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Purchase this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001394/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cannabis Testing Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cannabis Testing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/