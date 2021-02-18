Menstrual Cup Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value | Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup

Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), Material (Medical Grade Silicone, Natural Rubber, and Thermoplastic Elastomer), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies & Retail Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global menstrual cup market accounted for around $632 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $963 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product that are used during menstruation. It is inserted into the vagina and one can keep it inside for maximum 12 hours. Its purpose is to prevent menstrual blood from leaking onto the clothes. It is made up of either latex, silicone, or thermoplastic elastomer. Silicon and thermoplastic elastomer are hypoallergic which means that the wearer can be safe from unwanted irritation and allergies. The menstrual cups are available in a smaller and a larger size, where smaller size is recommended for women under 30 (who have not given birth vaginally) and the larger size is recommended for women who are over 30 (have given birth vaginally or have a heavy flow).

The menstrual cup market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as rise in demand & increase in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products. Moreover, menstrual cups also help prevent odor, hold more blood than pads or tampon, and are more hygienic as compared to the pads and tampons. These menstrual cups are made up of the medically graded researched material making them safe to be inserted into the body. However, the menstrual cups can be messier to use, and hard to insert & remove. Sometimes menstrual cups can also cause allergic reaction, which hinders the growth of the menstrual cup market. However, increase in focus on product innovation for feminine hygiene products and emphasizing on production of menstrual cup made from organic and biodegradable materials can help open new avenues for the growth of menstrual cup market.

The global menstrual cup market is segmented based on product type, material type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the market is classified into medical grade silicone, natural gum rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global Menstrual Cup market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

 Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts would assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

 Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

 Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o Disposable

o Reusable

– By Material Type

o Medical Grade Silicone

o Natural Rubber

o Thermoplastic Elastomer

– By Distribution Channel

o Online Stores

o Pharmacies & Retail Stores

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Blossom Cup

– Diva International Inc.

– Fleurcup

– Intimina

– Jaguara, s.r.o.

– Lune Group Oy Ltd.

– Lena Cup

– Mooncup Ltd.

– Me Luna GmbH

– Saalt, LLC, Sterne (Si-Line)

– The Flex Company

– Yuuki Company s.r.o.

The other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) include,

– Lunette

– The Keeper, Inc.

– FEMCAP

– Anigan

– Vcup, and among others

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in Menstrual Cup Market Report:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Key forces shaping menstrual cup market

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Increase in awareness about the available options in feminine hygiene products

3.5.1.2.Availability of different cups and sizes

3.5.1.3.Benefits of menstrual cups over sanitary pads and tampons

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Availability of substitutes and cost of menstrual cups

3.5.2.2.Cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections

3.5.3.Opportunity

3.5.3.1.Untapped opportunities in developing countries

CHAPTER 4:MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.Disposable

4.2.1.Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast

4.2.3.Market analysis, by country

4.3.Reusable

4.3.1.Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast

4.3.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5:MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1.Overview

5.1.1.Market size and forecast

5.2.Medical grade silicones

5.2.1.Market size and forecast

5.2.2.Market analysis, by country

5.3.Natural gum rubber (Latex)

5.3.1.Market size and forecast

5.3.2.Market analysis, by country

5.4.Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)

5.4.1.Market size and forecast

5.4.2.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6:MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1.Overview

6.1.1.Market size and forecast

6.2.Online stores

6.2.1.Market size and forecast

6.2.2.Market analysis, by country

6.3.Pharmacies & retail stores

6.3.1.Market size and forecast

6.3.2.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7:MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET, BY REGION

7.1.Overview

7.1.1.Market size and forecast

7.2.North America

7.2.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2.North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1.U.S. market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.2.2.U.S. market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.2.3.U.S. market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.2.4.Canada market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.2.5.Canada market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.2.6.Canada market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.2.7.Mexico market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.2.8.Mexico market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.2.9.Mexico market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.3.North America market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.4.North America market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.5.North America market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.Europe

7.3.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2.Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1.Germany market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.2.Germany market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.3.Germany market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.4.France market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.5.France market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.6.France market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.7.UK market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.8.UK market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.9.UK market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.10.Italy market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.11.Italy market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.12.Italy market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.13.Russia market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.14.Russia market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.15.Russia market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.16.Poland market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.17.Poland market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.18.Poland market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.19.Czech Republic market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.20.Czech Republic market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.21.Czech Republic market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.22.Rest of Western Europe market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.23.Rest of Western Europe market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.24.Rest of Western Europe market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.2.25.Rest of Eastern Europe market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.2.26.Rest of Eastern Europe market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.2.27.Rest of Eastern Europe market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.3.Europe market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.4.Europe market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.5.Europe market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.Asia-Pacific

7.4.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.4.2.Asia-Pacific size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1.Japan market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.2.2.Japan market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.2.3.Japan market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.2.4.China market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.2.5.China market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.2.6.China market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.2.7.India market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.2.8.India market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.2.9.India market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.2.10.Australia market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.2.11.Australia market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.2.12.Australia market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.2.13.Rest of Asia-Pacific size and forecast, by product type

7.4.2.14.Rest of Asia-Pacific size and forecast, by material type

7.4.2.15.Rest of Asia-Pacific size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.3.Asia-Pacific size and forecast, by product type

7.4.4.Asia-Pacific size and forecast, by material type

7.4.5.Asia-Pacific size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.LAMEA

7.5.1.Key market trends and opportunities

7.5.2.LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.2.1.Brazil market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.2.2.Brazil market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.2.3.Brazil market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.2.4.Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.2.5.Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.2.6.Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.2.7.South Africa market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.2.8.South Africa market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.2.9.South Africa market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.2.10.Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.2.11.Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.2.12.Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.3.LAMEA market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.4.LAMEA market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.5.LAMEA market size and forecast, by distribution channel

CHAPTER 8:COMPANY PROFILES

8.1.BLOSSOM CUP

8.1.1.Company overview

8.1.2.Company snapshot

8.1.3.Product portfolio

8.2.DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

8.2.1.Company overview

8.2.2.Company snapshot

8.2.3.Operating business segments

8.2.4.Product portfolio

8.3.FLEURCUP

8.3.1.Company overview

8.3.2.Company snapshot

8.3.3.Product portfolio

8.4.INTIMINA

8.4.1.Company overview

8.4.2.Company snapshot

8.4.3.Operating business segments

8.4.4.Product portfolio

8.5.JAGUARA, S.R.O.

8.5.1.Company overview

8.5.2.Company snapshot

8.5.3.Operating business segments

8.5.4.Product portfolio

8.6.LUNE GROUP OY LTD.

8.6.1.Company overview

8.6.2.Company snapshot

8.6.3.Product portfolio

8.7.LENA CUP

8.7.1.Company overview

8.7.2.Company snapshot

8.7.3.Product portfolio

8.8.MOONCUP LTD.

8.8.1.Company overview

8.8.2.Company snapshot

8.8.3.Product portfolio

8.9.ME LUNA GmbH

8.9.1.Company overview

8.9.2.Company snapshot

8.9.3.Product portfolio

8.10.SAALT, LLC

8.10.1.Company overview

8.10.2.Company snapshot

8.10.3.Product portfolio

8.11.STERNE (SI-LINE)

8.11.1.Company overview

8.11.2.Company snapshot

8.11.3.Product portfolio

8.12.THE FLEX COMPANY

8.12.1.Company overview

8.12.2.Company snapshot

8.12.3.Operating business segments

8.12.4.Product portfolio

8.12.5.Key strategic moves and developments

8.13.YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

8.13.1.Company overview

8.13.2.Company snapshot

8.13.3.Product portfolio

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

