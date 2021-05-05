Men’s Grooming Products Market Latest Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Men’s Grooming Products Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The global men’s grooming products market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Men’s Grooming Products Market are Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Grooming Lounge, Reckitt Benckiser, Helios Lifestyle Private Limited, Marico Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Men’s Skin Care Products

The men’s skincare market is reported to have the fastest growth in the global men’s grooming market. The major concerns among customers are aging, acne, and pigmentation. Thus, major players are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new products to meet the customers’ demand. For instance, AVEDA, a brand of Estee Lauder Companies, launched a daily light guard defense fluid broad spectrum SPF 30, which offers multifunctional benefits to consumers, such as protection against free radical damage and strengthens the skin’s natural environmental barrier. Thus, such innovations and portfolio extensions drive the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

The United States Expected to Dominate the Global Market

In the United States, the male grooming industry is flourishing. Moreover, the market is witnessed to dominate the global market. Male consumers, especially baby boomers, are venturing into the luxury sphere, which has resulted in a faster growth rate for male-specific premium beauty products. However, in the country, the growing demand for the e-commerce segment is exponentially driving the US market. A large percentage of the young crowd is involved in the potential use of various online portals, which provide more knowledge about the variety of grooming solutions available in the market, thereby driving the demand for various products.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Men’s Grooming Products market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Men’s Grooming Products market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Men’s Grooming Products market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Men’s Grooming Products market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Men’s Grooming Products report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

