Men’s Grooming Products Market 2021 Growing Demand and Emerging Trend by Top Brands –Beiersdorf AG, LOreal SA, Procter & Gamble Co.

The Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global men’s grooming products market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Men’s Grooming Products Market: Beiersdorf AG, LOreal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Men’s Skin Care Products

The men’s skincare market is reported to have the fastest growth in the global men’s grooming market. The major concerns among customers are aging, acne, and pigmentation. Thus, major players are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new products to meet the customers’ demand. For instance, AVEDA, a brand of Estee Lauder Companies, launched a daily light guard defense fluid broad spectrum SPF 30, which offers multifunctional benefits to consumers, such as protection against free radical damage and strengthens the skin’s natural environmental barrier. Thus, such innovations and portfolio extensions drive the growth of the market.

The United States Expected to Dominate the Global Market

In the United States, the male grooming industry is flourishing. Moreover, the market is witnessed to dominate the global market. Male consumers, especially baby boomers, are venturing into the luxury sphere, which has resulted in a faster growth rate for male-specific premium beauty products. However, in the country, the growing demand for the e-commerce segment is exponentially driving the US market. A large percentage of the young crowd is involved in the potential use of various online portals, which provide more knowledge about the variety of grooming solutions available in the market, thereby driving the demand for various products.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Men’s Grooming Products market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Men’s Grooming Products Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

