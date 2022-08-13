Mendo shares story of him trying to talk to xQc

Group Liquid streamer Lucas “Mendo” shared an attention-grabbing story about being a co-captain with Felix “xQc.” Whereas on stream in the course of the Rust Group Battle Twitch Rivals contest, he revealed a narrative about messaging the Juicer to debate the logistics surrounding the staff and the occasion.

Attempting to make sure the occasion went easily for everybody, the Valorant streamer and co-captain said that he messaged xQc to debate the format of the occasion and his favourite skins for the sport. The message additionally contained different queries pertaining to the event.

He revealed that in response to his severe questions, xQc would ship movies of himself farting. Mendo subsequently labeled the variability streamer “infantile,” and felt apprehensive about calling him in the midst of the ultimate spherical:

“He is a f****** little one, dude. He stored sending me movies of him farting. I’ve them in our DMs nonetheless.”

Mendo shares story about searching for xQc’s recommendation

The Rust Group Battle Twitch Rivals occasion involves a conclusion at the moment as the ultimate two sides are Group Disguised Toast and Group xQc. The latter acquired off to a sizzling begin within the last reset, going up ten kills to 1 within the early proceedings.

Mendo, Group xQc’s co-captain, was discussing technique with another staff members. Whereas debating along with his teammates over what to make use of a large chunk of scrap on, the previous professional participant requested chat if he ought to name xQc for his enter. He finally determined towards it, assuming he was asleep. Nevertheless, he shared a narrative that additionally made him rethink asking the Juicer for recommendation.

He revealed that he tried to message xQc earlier than the occasion, asking him numerous questions on formatting and his duties as co-captain:

“Once I messaged him, I stored speaking to him about Rivals and the format and the occasion, like what he needs for his pores and skin and s***. Like, severe stuff that clearly I’ve to handle.”

As an alternative of answering the questions, he stated that the Juicer would ship movies of himself farting. Though he took it in good humor, Mendo appeared a bit aggravated that his questions have been being ignored:

“I am speaking about severe s***. Like, ensuring the occasion occurs easily and stuff. He simply retains sending me these movies. There’s like 5 of them.”

Followers react to Mendo’s xQc story

Some followers opined that xQc’s habits was on account of his apathy in the direction of occasions reminiscent of Twitch Rivals. One remark even alluded to his playing proclivities.

Others gave the impression to be amused by the Juicer’s habits, together with one who did their greatest to interpret his responses.

It stays to be seen if that additional preparation might’ve turn out to be useful as Twitch Rivals attracts to an in depth.

