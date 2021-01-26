MENA Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market 2021 Business Scenario – Virgin Mobile KSA, Lebara Mobile KSA, Swyp (Etisalat UAE), Majan Telecommunication LLC (Renna Mobile), and FRiENDi mobile

The MENA Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The MENA mobile virtual network operator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Growing penetration of mobile devices, technological advancements such as cloud-based services, and government initiative to deliver better network service access for consumers are driving the growth of the MENA mobile virtual network operator market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the MENA Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Virgin Mobile KSA, Lebara Mobile KSA, Swyp (Etisalat UAE), Majan Telecommunication LLC (Renna Mobile), and FRiENDi mobile.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – China Mobile International, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, Vodafone, and Facebook had announced their collaboration plan to build a subsea cable to serve the African continent and the Middle East region where nearly a billion people are still not connected to the internet. Under this joint collaboration named 2Africa, the company will lay cables that will stretch to 37,000km (22,990 miles) and interconnect Europe (eastward via Egypt), the Middle East (via Saudi Arabia), and 21 landings in 16 countries in Africa.

– May 2020 – Azercosmos, a major satellite operator in the South Caucasus, has signed a partnership agreement with TheAngle, a company that provides satellite network services in the Middle East. The partnership will provide secure and highly reliable communication services such as the internet, network, voice, video, mobile, and other data services in the Middle East and Europe.

Key Market Trends

– Mobile virtual network operators are entering the developing economics due to low competitors, increasing government initiatives, and the rising adoption rate of cloud services by business organizations. For instance, in January 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has announced plans to allow new mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to enter the market. The licensing of new MVNOs will enhance the business environment and promote competition in the market that will foster the adoption of international best practices across the industry.

– Moreover, the number of telecommunications subscribers is increasing in the Middle East and North African countries that will drive the market. According to the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, mobile, fixed-line, and data services in the United Arab Emirates amounted to around 23.67 million in December 2019, increased by 120,000 from the preceding month. Mobile phone subscribers increased to around 18.278 million in December from 18.178 million in the previous month, which equals to 203.3 – 204.3 lines per 100 inhabitants last year.

– However, there are unique challenges relating to civil unrest that can hinder the growth of the market. For instance, operators in countries like Yemen and Syria face more challenging issues relating to infrastructure destruction, security concerns, economic pressure, and humanitarian crises.

Deployment of 5G Technologies is Expected to Drive the Market

– According to the Ericsson mobility report, the first 5G subscriptions in the Middle East and North Africa region are expected during the period 2020 to 2022 and will reach to around 17 million subscriptions by 2023. Further, the region will witness a nearly five-fold increase in LTE subscriptions, from 190 million to 860 million in the same timeframe.

– Increased 5G penetration will also fuel the Internet of Things that will facilitate the digital transformation of industries and provide mobile operators in the region with opportunities to explore new revenue streams. For instance, smart agriculture initiatives in Turkey and Africa, remote monitoring of oil wells and temporary networks in case of disasters in Saudi Arabia, and Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) being used to address utilities and smart meters in South Africa. So, technologies like 5G and IoT will serve the region’s diverse operator needs by opening new revenue streams as a result of industry digitization, improving standards of livings in countries across MENA.

– Due to an abundance opportunity in the enterprise sector, most of the International service providers are planning to launch their services to maximize their profit. For instance, Sparkle, an Italian service provider, has announced opening a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Morocco. It will be located in Orange Maroc open data center and will provide corporate communication services to multinational enterprises aiming to expand their business in Morocco. It will also offer ethernet and virtual private IP-VPN networks to Italian and European multinationals to enable intracompany communication and connect their headquarters with their branches in Morocco.

– COVID-19 outbreak will accelerate the demand for agile and flexible work styles and further push the adoption of communication services that tend to enhance work-life balance. However, telecom regulators have postponed their plans of 5G spectrum auction amidst the global pandemic.

Emerging Technologies is Expected to Drive the Market

– Digital transformation across the world is expected to increase the adoption of mainly the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) in Middle Eastern and North African countries. Hence, it is expected that MVNOs will try to explore opportunities of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M), blockchain, 5G, and Artificial Intelligence.

– According to the report, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will grow 15.9% year on year in 2019 and reach USD 17.63 billion by 2023 as governments and businesses ramp up their investments in digital transformation project such as the smart city. Public and private sectors are also focusing on improving their provision of customer services, improving the quality of products and services that accelerate their time to market, reduce costs and increase their profitability that will encourage them to will utilize the emerging technologies and is expected to boost the market growth.

– Moreover, 75% of consumer IoT spending will be driven by investments around smart home technologies, remote health monitoring, and connected vehicles. In the transportation sector, fleet management and freight monitoring solutions together will account for approximately 80% of IoT spending in 2019. Governments plan to utilize smart grids for electricity, which will fuel the IoT spending in the utilities.

– The ongoing national transformation programs and digital transformation projects will continue to fuel IoT adoption in forecast period, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and is expected to contribute a combined USD 2.13 billion of the MEA region’s total IoT spending of USD 8.47 billion in 2019. It will provide ample opportunity to the MVNOs to expand their services and fuel the digital transformation across the countries.

