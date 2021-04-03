MENA Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market 2021 Business Scenario – Lebara Mobile KSA, Virgin Mobile KSA, Swyp (Etisalat UAE), Majan Telecommunication LLC (Renna Mobile)

The MENA Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The MENA mobile virtual network operator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of MENA Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market are Lebara Mobile KSA, Virgin Mobile KSA, Swyp (Etisalat UAE), Majan Telecommunication LLC (Renna Mobile), FRiENDi mobile, Integrated Telecommunications Oman (TeO), Awasr-Oman, Amin Smart Mobile Communications, AzarTel and others.

Key Market Trends:

Deployment of 5G Technologies is Expected to Drive the Market

– According to the Ericsson mobility report, the first 5G subscriptions in the Middle East and North Africa region are expected during the period 2020 to 2022 and will reach to around 17 million subscriptions by 2023. Further, the region will witness a nearly five-fold increase in LTE subscriptions, from 190 million to 860 million in the same timeframe.

– Increased 5G penetration will also fuel the Internet of Things that will facilitate the digital transformation of industries and provide mobile operators in the region with opportunities to explore new revenue streams. For instance, smart agriculture initiatives in Turkey and Africa, remote monitoring of oil wells and temporary networks in case of disasters in Saudi Arabia, and Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) being used to address utilities and smart meters in South Africa. So, technologies like 5G and IoT will serve the region’s diverse operator needs by opening new revenue streams as a result of industry digitization, improving standards of livings in countries across MENA.

