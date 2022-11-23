Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and taking pictures at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package deal in a Mississippi metropolis.

Brandon and Gregory Case, who’re each white, had been re-arrested Friday and indicted for tried first-degree homicide, conspiracy and taking pictures into the car of D’Monterrio Gibson, who’s Black. The fees had been upgraded from conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Gibson, 24, was not injured. However the chase and gunfire have sparked social media complaints of racism in Brookhaven, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of the state capital, Jackson.

Gibson and his legal professional, Carlos Moore, stated they pushed prosecutors to safe an indictment for practically 10 months.

“It was a particularly lengthy course of to get this far into the case,” Gibson advised WLBT-TV. “I really feel like more often than not, I used to be handled like a suspect fairly than a sufferer.”

Moore in contrast the incident to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was operating empty-handed by a Georgia subdivision in 2020 when three white strangers chased him down and blasted him with a shotgun.

Moore has referred to as for a federal hate crime probe into the case. A Justice Division spokesperson confirmed to The Related Press in February that the division obtained a request to look into the case and was reviewing the request to find out any subsequent steps. The division didn’t present an replace Tuesday.

Gibson stated he was sporting a FedEx uniform and was driving an unmarked van that FedEx had rented when he dropped off a package deal at a home in Brookhaven on Jan. 24. As he was leaving, he stated he seen a white pickup truck pulling away from one other home on the identical massive lot.

The pickup driver then tried to chop him off as he pulled out of the driveway, he stated. Gibson swerved round him after which encountered a second man who had a gun pointed on the van and was motioning for him to cease. Gibson stated the person fired as he drove away, damaging the van and packages inside. He stated the white pickup chased him to the interstate freeway close to Brookhaven earlier than ending the pursuit.

Attorneys for Brandon and Gregory Case didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The Circumstances had been initially arrested in February and launched after paying bonds on lesser costs. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Speeding stated bond was set at $500,000 for the upgraded costs, in accordance with the Brookhaven Day by day Chief.

Moore would not count on the case to go to trial till Might of 2023 on the earliest.