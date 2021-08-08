Men apparently wanted to injure Myanmar’s UN ambassador | free press

Myanmar’s UN ambassador to New York has repeatedly opposed the military government in his country. That apparently made him a target: two suspects would have planned an attack.

New York (AP) – Two men have been arrested in the United States over an alleged planned attack on Myanmar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Both are citizens of Myanmar and have lived in New York, the New York prosecutor said.

The 28- and 20-year-old men are accused of attempting to seriously injure or kill the ambassador. Both were brought before the judge for the first time on Friday. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.

The two’s plan was “terrible” and she was very grateful that it could be prevented, said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “This is only the latest act of transnational retaliation and must be met with condemnation from the world and fully clarified.”

Ambassador openly opposed the military government

Myanmar’s military seized power on February 1, deposed de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a state of emergency. Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations had openly opposed the military government in his country. He refuses to leave his post, even though the army has fired him. The ambassador has repeatedly asked for support from the international community against the military government in the past.

One of the arrested men is said to have had contact with an arms dealer in Thailand who is said to have sold weapons to the military in Myanmar. According to the prosecutor, the two had agreed to injure the ambassador in order to force him to resign from his position. If he had refused, hired assailants would have had to kill him. The other suspect transferred money for the planned crime.