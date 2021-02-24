MEMS Sensor Market 2021 Analysis by Leading Key Players  – STMicroelectronics N.V., InvenSense Inc. (TDK), Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the MEMS Sensor Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for MEMS Sensor investments from 2021 till 2025.

The MEMS sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global MEMS Sensor Market: STMicroelectronics N.V., InvenSense Inc. (TDK), Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Freescale Semiconductors Ltd (NXP Semiconductors NV), Panasonic Corporation, Omron Corporation, First Sensor AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Amphenol Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector is Expected to Hold a Significant Share



– The increasing demand for safety & security in the automobiles is one of the major factors, which is impacting the market’s growth positively. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured. The MEMS sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of the vehicles and act as the catalyst for the growth of the market. Detection of the possibility of a car accident for controlling the airbags makes up the most extensive use of MEMS sensors in the automotive industry.

– Most automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems now use MEMS sensors, which over the last two decades have been able to drastically improve the ESC system in terms of size, cost, and reliability, with the MEMS replacing the conventional high- precision mechanical sensors.

– The emergence of electric vehicles in the industry has impacted the demand and distribution of pressure and magnetic sensors, which is expected to be a demand driver in the long term. Furthermore, With the advent of autonomous vehicles, vendors in the market are now including high-performance Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) aiming at opportunity emerging owing to self-driving vehicles.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Major Share



– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for MEMS sensors owing to the presence of economies such as India and China along with increasing the growth of the consumer electronics and automobile segments.

– Significant demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices from countries, such as India, China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore are encouraging many vendors to set up production establishments in the region. The abundant availability of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs have also helped companies launch their production centers in the region.

– Furthermore, China, Japan, and South Koreas aging population are expected to increase the need for healthcare services over the forecast period, thus providing scope for devices, such as ventilators, inhalers, dialysis, and blood pressure monitoring devices, which constitute MEMS pressure sensors. The growing concept of connected cars, electric vehicles and China’s regulations regarding automotive safety are anticipated to drive the adoption of MEMS sensors, thereby impacting the market’s growth positively over the forecast period.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

