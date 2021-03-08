MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2021 Advance Technology and New Innovations – Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc

MEMS Pressure Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The "MEMS Pressure Sensors Market" report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The MEMS pressure sensors market was valued at USD 2439.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3320.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players of MEMS Pressure Sensors Market are: Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc. among others.

Industry News and Developments:

– September 2020- ST unveiled its innovative High Sensitivity image sensors for in-cabin monitoring and Mirrors for low-cost LiDAR. The first wave of sensors includes the pressure sensor, the driver-side airbag, the dual front airbag, and so on. When the infotainment system emerged in cars and several more sensors were used for the non-safety application.

– June 2020- Bosch unveiled a new MEMS sensor, the SMI230, which is a highly precise sensor. The sensor constantly registers changes in the vehicles direction and speed, evaluates the information, and transmits it to the navigation system. There, the information is combined with the positional data from the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and used for navigation. Such innovations are expected to boost growth in adoption in the sector.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Application to Hold Major Share



– Sensors and Actuators are components of automotive electronic control systems. Hence, the type of sensors and actuators required are dictated by the desired control system function. With the advent of engine control systems, the need for sensors on both the input and the exhaust sides of the engine came into effect. A manifold absolute pressure (MAP) and a manifold air temperature (MAT) sensor were used to compute the density of air entering the engine.

– Tire pressure in any vehicle is a crucial factor for a comfortable ride, high mileage, long tire life, and precise braking. As a result, apart from traditional assembly line fittings applications, MEMS pressure sensors have high demand from aftermarket products, such as tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), etc. Moreover, the average selling price (ASP) of MEMS pressure sensors utilized in automotive applications is comparatively low.

– According to the European Federation for Transport and Environment, approximately half of all automobiles not equipped with a tire-pressure monitoring system are driven on significantly under-inflated tires. TPMS is used to provide real-time monitoring of operating pressures of the automotive tire before, during, and after typical vehicle operation/driving conditions.

– The tire-lifetime extension can be implemented via correct tire-pressure maintenance. According to Goodyear, for every 1 psi drop in tire pressure, tread life decreases by 1.78%. The Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that if all light vehicles meet the four-tire, 25% compliance option required by the Tread-Act via TPMS, the average tire-tread life may increase by 1,150 miles.

This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the MEMS Pressure Sensors market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and MEMS Pressure Sensors industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the MEMS Pressure Sensors industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, MEMS Pressure Sensors market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, MEMS Pressure Sensors market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

