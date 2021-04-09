MEMS Microphones Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2025: Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG

The MEMS Microphones Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, MEMS Microphones market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the MEMS Microphones market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1.354 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.702 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the MEMS Microphones Market: Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Electronics LLC, GoerTek Inc., AAC Technologies, New Japan Radio Company Ltd, TDK Corporation, BSE Co. Ltd, Hosiden Corporation, NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– The expanding adoption of Voice-enabled smart assistants boosted the adoption rate of the MEMS microphone. Despite the increased adoption of smart speakers with voice control capabilities, the majority of voice assistant usage is expected to occur on smartphones, in contrast to in-home devices. Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management (AFERM) estimates that over 5 billion assistants will be installed on smartphones worldwide by 2022.

– Further, a recent survey conducted by Accenture revealed that more than 50% of internet users use digital voice assistants globally. India leads the way with an adoption rate of 72%. The adoption in the country is expected to increase further as the users reported a 97% satisfaction rate. With the various benefits that the MEMS microphone has over the conventional microphones, voice assistance solutions are more likely to adopt the MEMS microphone as the solution for voice recognition capabilities.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – AAC Technologies Holdings announced the opening of a MEMS microphone center in Edinburgh, Scotland, that expands the company’s global footprint and reinforces its leadership position in the design of next-generation microphone system-level solutions. As a globally-focused and internationally diverse company, AAC is committed to developing system-level solutions across the world, wherever talent and expertise can be leveraged,

– November 2019 – Knowles Corporation expanded its partnership with GN Store Nord A/S across its intelligent hearing solutions product lines. This expanded relationship highlights the benefits that GN attains through its significant investment in intellectual property, to develop innovative and differentiated solutions and best-in-class manufacturing. As a result, GN has selected Knowles as a key supplier of balanced armature speakers and MEMS microphones for GN Hearing’s, continuing the leading-edge technology platforms.

Key Market Trends

North America Accounts to Hold Significant Share

– With the already large existing market of consumer electronics in the United States, the MEMS Microphone is going to expect a large number of adoption rates due to the vast smartphone penetration rates in the region.

– With the United States is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates worldwide (91% of the population owning a smartphone). As a result, the replacement cycle is lengthening, according to the Consumer Technology Association(CTA). Further, the smartphone units are expected to decline in 2019, reaching 165.5 million units or a 2% decrease from 2018. However, as 2019 and beyond marks the launch of first 5G smartphones (by US-based manufacturers including Apple), 5G-enabled devices are forecasted to reach 2.1 million units, according to CTA.

– Moreover, nearly one in five US adults today has access to a smart speaker, according to the latest study from Voicebot.ai. This means that the adoption of these voice-powered devices has grown to 47.3 million US adults in two years or 20 % of the US adult population.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The MEMS Microphones Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

