MEMS Microphones Market Emerging Trend and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Global MEMS Microphones Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026

The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1.354 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.702 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global MEMS Microphones Market: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering(ASE Group), Akustica, Aac Technologies, Amkor Technology, Analog Devices, Delphi Technologies, Epcos, Fortemedia, Infineon Technologies, JL World, Knowles Acoustics, Memstech, National Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Sonion, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2020 – AAC Technologies Holdings announced the opening of a MEMS microphone center in Edinburgh, Scotland, that expands the company’s global footprint and reinforces its leadership position in the design of next-generation microphone system-level solutions. As a globally-focused and internationally diverse company, AAC is committed to developing system-level solutions across the world, wherever talent and expertise can be leveraged,

– November 2019 – Knowles Corporation expanded its partnership with GN Store Nord A/S across its intelligent hearing solutions product lines. This expanded relationship highlights the benefits that GN attains through its significant investment in intellectual property, to develop innovative and differentiated solutions and best-in-class manufacturing. As a result, GN has selected Knowles as a key supplier of balanced armature speakers and MEMS microphones for GN Hearing’s, continuing the leading-edge technology platforms.

This report segments the Global MEMS Microphones Market on the basis of Types are:

Household

Commercial

On the basis of Application, the Global MEMS Microphones Market is segmented into:

Capacitive Microphones

Piezoresistive Microphones

Piezoelectric Microphones

Optical Microphones

Fet Microphones

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

–The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

