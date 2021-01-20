MEMS Microphone Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in MEMS Microphone Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and MEMS Microphone industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, MEMS Microphone Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global MEMS microphone market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for rugged MEMS microphones and increasing application of MEMS are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global MEMS Microphone Market

MEMS (microelectro-mechanical systems) microphone technology has resulted in the growth of very high performance small microphones. These MEMS microphones usually have high SNR, better sensitivity, less power consumption and applicable in very tiny packages fully compatible with installation procedures for surface mounting. Digital, analog, electret and other are some fo the common types of the MEMS. Mostly two common technologies is used in MEMS capacitive and piezoelectric. After reflow soldering, MEMS microphones show almost no quality change and have outstanding temperature features. They are widely used in application such as consumer electronics, hearing aids, mobile phones and other.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of MEMS microphones from smartphones manufacturer will drive the market growth

Proliferation of piezoelectric microphones for IoT applications will also enhance the growth of this market

Expanding voice assistant solution will also contribute as a major driver for the market growth

Growing usage of MEMS microphone in field of healthcare acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Continuous variation in the profit margins as the average selling price decreases; this factor will restrain the market growth

Price erosion of MEMS microphones will also restrict the market growth

The emergence of advanced applications has increased the incidence of microphone spying which will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global MEMS Microphone Market

By Type

Digital

Analog

Electret

Others

By SNR

Very High

High

Low

By Technology

Capacitive

Piezoelectric

By Application

Mobile Phones

Other Consumer Electronics

IoT & IVR

Hearing Aids

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Vesper announced the launch of their new digital microphone VM3000 which is specially designed for the Internet of Things devices. These new microphone has the ability to shut out more signal interference as compared to the analog mics so they can be used in from smart speakers to wearables to headphones. This launch will help the company to strengthen their position in the MEMS microphone market

In March 2018, Vesper and Unisem announced their partnership so they can develop piezoelectric MEMS microphones. With the help of the Unisem high manufacturing capacity, Vesper will be able to meet the rising demand for the piezoelectric microphone. This partnership will help the company to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global MEMS Microphone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of MEMS Microphone market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in MEMS Microphone market are

Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Vesper Technologies, Inc., TDK Corporation., CUI Inc, Knowles Electronics, LLC., AAC Technologies, Goertek, DB Unlimited., New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd., Projects Unlimited, Inc., Sonion., NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Hosiden Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Orbotech Ltd., GMEMS Technologies, Inc., Vesper Technologies, Inc., among others.

The MEMS Microphone market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to MEMS Microphone market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of MEMS Microphone market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new MEMS Microphone market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for MEMS Microphone. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

