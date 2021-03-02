MEMS Energy Harvesting Devices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Micropelt, STMicroelectronics NV, Coventor Inc., Holst Centre, Morgan Electro Ceramics

The Global MEMS Energy Harvesting Devices Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The MEMS energy harvesting devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Players:

EnOcean GmbH, Micropelt, STMicroelectronics NV, Coventor Inc., Holst Centre, Morgan Electro Ceramics, MicroStrain, MEMS Vision, Sofant Technologies and others.

Key Market Trends

Building and Home Automation to Witness High Growth

– The building and home automation application of the MEMS energy harvesting devices market is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of MEMS energy harvesting devices in building and smart home devices in the American and European region.

– The emergence of wireless sensors networks is a major breakthrough in the energy systems market. Recent advancements in energy harvesting (EH) technologies enable wireless sensor network (WSNs) to extend their lifetime, by utilizing energy that is readily available through natural resources.

– Power manager in these devices manages the energy harvested and node supply. This device measures the energy that is harvested from daylight or artificial light, and checks for the consumption and available energy, and evaluates them according to the usage time and seasons (summers and winters). This harvested energy is put to use by controlling the home automation using WSNs.

– MEMS energy harvesting devices are used in the application of wireless switches & sensor and providing power solution for wireless switches & sensors.

– Moreover, the increase in sales of smart home devices is driving the growth of MEMS energy harvesting devices to use energy efficiently without harming the environment.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

