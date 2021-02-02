Memristive Devices For Computing Market To Record CAGR Of Nearly 56.78% Over 2020-2026

According to researchers at Zion Market Research, the global Memristive Devices For Computing market is set to augment at a CAGR of nearly 56.78 % during the assessment period from 2020 to 2026. Moreover, technologies for existing computing systems are tending towards their physical limits and novel device concepts are becoming popular with reduction & miniaturization of device sizes. As per the concepts for producing new devices, the latter are required to be tiny, simple, and capable of performing computations at rapid speed and Memristive devices for computing aptly fits in this role. This, in turn, is projected to steer the expansion of Memristive devices for computing market in the foreseeable future. Reportedly, in last decade, research professionals working in International Technology for Semiconductor (ITRS) had categorized Memristive devices among those emerging research devices that are ideally fit and useful for next-gen computing systems. This has enhanced the scope of Memristive devices for computing market in the recent years.

Furthermore, Memristive devices are used for storing as well as processing of information effectively. The equipment displays outstanding performance and can even surpass the performance of traditional integrated circuit technologies. Key features of these memory technologies including high scalability, rapid switching speed, large ON & OFF ratio, long retention, multilevel cell functionalities, low energy, simple structure, non-destructive reading, low costs, stackability, and high CMOS compatibility will boost the market growth trends. Nonetheless, device non-linearity & variability, switching endurance, electroforming, device yield, and few of the issues pertaining to integration can pose a threat to the expansion of the Memristive devices for computing market in the upcoming years.

In addition to this, Memristive devices are also utilized in crossbar array for real-time applications. These include applications ranging from memory to logic and digital to analog circuits. The other applications of the equipment for purpose of computation are Boolean logic functions performed through Memristor hybrid circuits, neuromorphic computation, and material implication. All these aforementioned factors are expected to further drive the expansion of Memristive devices for computing industry in the near future.

High Demand For Proficient Memory Technologies To Steer Market Size By 2026

Escalating need for memory technologies for efficient computing in the foreseeable future will drive the expansion of Memristive devices for computing market. Inception of iPhones, notebooks, and tablets are expected to make significant contributions towards Memristive devices for computing market revenue in the years ahead. Technologies such as AI, AR, VR, cloud computing, and Big Data analytics will favorably shape the growth dimensions of the Memristive devices for computing market in the coming decade.

North American Memristive Devices For Computing Market Growth To Hit Scalable Heights By 2026

The growth of the Memristive devices for computing market in North America is expected to witness an exponential growth over 2020-2026 due to high presence of major industry participants in the region. Apart from this, launching of innovative technologies such as IIoT, spatial computing, automotive vehicles, and flying cars and its acceptance in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to accelerate Memristive devices for computing market growth in the sub-continent.

Key participants profiled in the study include Intel Corporation, Sk Hynix Inc., L.P., SanDisk Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Crossbar, Inc., IBM, and Samsung Group.

This report segments the Memristive Devices For Computing market as follows:

Global Memristive Devices For Computing Market: By End-User Industry Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Global Memristive Devices For Computing Market: By Applications Segment Analysis

Spiking Neural Networks

Non-volatile Memory Systems

Programmable Logic and Signal Processing Systems

Artificial Neural Networks

Machine Learning

Neuromorphic Computing Systems

Global Memristive Devices For Computing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



