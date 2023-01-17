Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will likely be held subsequent weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis dwelling of her father, Elvis Presley.

The memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will likely be held on the entrance garden of the mansion at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, in accordance with a consultant of her daughter and actor Riley Keough.

Presley, 54, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

It was beforehand introduced that Presley will likely be buried at Graceland subsequent to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and different members of the Presley household are additionally buried at Graceland.

A singer-songwriter herself, Lisa Marie didn’t reside in Memphis, the place she was born. However she made journeys to the town for celebrations of her father’s start anniversary and commemorations of his dying, which shocked the world when he was discovered useless in Graceland at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Lisa Marie grew to become the only inheritor of the Elvis Presley Belief, which — together with Elvis Presley Enterprises — managed Graceland and different property till she bought her majority curiosity in 2005. She retained possession of the mansion itself, the 13 acres round it and gadgets inside the house.

She is survived by her mom, Priscilla Presley, and three youngsters.