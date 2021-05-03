Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market COVID-19 impact analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to

Global Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Overview

It has always been quite a challenge to make use of membrane protein characterization at an atomic-level resolution in the process of development of antibody that is protein-based and also develops small molecule drugs. There is a need for high-resolution structural information of the targeted protein, which is utilized by the process of development of vaccines and antibodies related to membrane protein. The increasing importance of the service in the vaccine and antibody development is likely to foster growth of the global membrane protein characterization service market. With the outbreak of global pandemic, Covid-19, there has been a race against time to develop antibody and vaccine for the disease, which is likely to generate huge demand for the membrane protein characterization service during the prevalence of the pandemic.

Solution state X-ray crystallography and NMR is extensively utilized so as to obtain the atomic models of membrane proteins that composes more than 50% of the total targets of drugs. There are multiple benefits of membrane protein characterization services. Solution-state X-ray crystallography and NMR methods come with their own drawbacks. Another method, transmission electron microscopy, is gaining traction rapidly due to ability to offer accurate and precise atomic resolution. It is considered as one of the best membrane protein characterization services. These benefits of the service are expected to encourage development of the global membrane protein characterization service market in the years to come.

Product, application, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global membrane protein characterization service market has been classified.

Global Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global membrane protein characterization service market is mentioned as below:

In October 2018, US-based Wyatt Technology Corporation acquired of Superon GmbH. The latter is a maker of electronic instruments. Product development, research, and production have been shifted to its Wyatt’s headquarters in Santa Barbara. This acquisition is expected bring in more innovation and expertise for the products and services offered by Wyatt.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global membrane protein characterization service market comprise the below-mentioned:

Wyatt Technology Corporation

Creative Biostructure

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

GE Healthcare

Global Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Key Trends

The global membrane protein characterization service market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Surging Demand for Use in Antibody and Vaccine Development to Boost Market

The expansion of the global membrane protein characterization service market is likely to be driven by the increased use of the service in drug discovery, formulation of vaccine, and development of antibody. It is mandatory to characterize biophysically the membrane proteins so as to obtain optimization of formulation in the process of drug development. This factor is likely to generate considerable opportunity for the global membrane protein characterization service market in the years to come.

Increased adoption of transmission electron microscopy over the other existing methods of membrane protein characterization has reported yielded better results. A large number of service providers are emphasizing on offering a wide variety of sensitive techniques together with most suitable strategies for the purpose of biophysical characterization of membrane proteins. All these factors are likely to foster development of the global membrane protein characterization service market in the near future.

Global Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Geographical Analysis

Of all the regional segments, North America is likely to account a large chunk of the global membrane protein characterization service market, thanks to the presence of infrastructure and increased spending of research and development activities in the region.

