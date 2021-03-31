Membrane Bioreactor Market Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Increasing utilization of membrane bioreactors by municipal corporations for wastewater treatment is driving the global membrane bioreactor market.

The global membrane bioreactor(MBR) market would reach value of USD 4.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing research and development activities have resulted in the production of cost-effective and eco-friendly membrane bioreactors. Production of high-quality, clarified, and largely disinfected water obtained through the treatment with membrane bioreactors is boosting the market. Moreover, rising need to remove pathogenic bacteria, micropollutants, and viruses in the sludge is contributing to the demand for membrane bioreactors among municipalities and industries.

Key Highlights of Report

The submerged membrane bioreactor(MBR) segment held the largest market share of 57.7% in 2019. Lower energy requirement and increased biodegradation efficiency of submerged membrane bioreactors are driving the segment.

The hollow fiber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The lesser operational and maintenance costs of hollow fibers compared to flat-sheet and multi-tubular membranes are driving the segment.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Municipalities are increasingly using membrane bioreactors, due to stringent standards imposed by the regulatory bodies on wastewater discharge.

Key market participants include Toray Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., SUEZ, Kubota, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Koch Separation Solutions, Huber Technology, Parkson Corporation, and Alfa Laval

Emergen Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market in terms of system configuration, membrane type, application, and region as follows:

System Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) External Submerged

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Flat Sheet Hollow Fiber Multi-tubular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Municipal Wastewater Treatment



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Membrane Bioreactor market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Membrane Bioreactor industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Membrane Bioreactor market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Membrane Bioreactor Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing environmental concerns regarding wastewater disposal

4.2.2.2. Scarcity of freshwater resources

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High capital investment required for membrane bioreactor

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Membrane Bioreactor Market By System Configuration Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. System Configuration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. External

5.1.2. Submerged

Chapter 6. Membrane Bioreactor Market By Membrane type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Membrane type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Flat Sheet

6.1.2. Hollow fiber

6.1.3. Multi-tubular

