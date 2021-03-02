Melt-Blown Nonwovens Set to Reach USD 13,998 Million Market, Globally by 2027

According to the report, the global melt-blown nonwovens market was valued at approximately USD 7,262 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13,998 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.6% between 2019 and 2027.

Nonwovens are unique and technologically advanced engineered fabrics that are produced from fibers and used in myriad applications. On the other hand, melt-blown technology is one of the ancient manufacturing methods of nonwovens. The melt-blown technique works on the melt blowing process principle involving extrusion of the thermoplastic fiber-forming polymer via a die consisting of many small orifices.

Rise in the product demand in the automotive sector to boost market trends

The massive popularity of melt-blown nonwovens across the automotive business will propel the expansion of the melt-blown nonwovens industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the product is used to reduce the weight of the vehicle. Reportedly, over forty vehicle parts are made by using nonwoven fibers. The melt-blown nonwoven fibers find a slew of applications in transport vehicles like cars, trains, and airplanes. Furthermore, vehicle manufacturers prefer the product as it helps in providing exceptional sound insulation to the vehicles.

Furthermore, growing environmental concerns and strict laws to reduce environmental pollution will drive the growth of the melt-blown nonwovens industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, an increase in disposable incomes has resulted in the consumers spending more on purchasing high-quality products and this will define the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, huge production costs and drastically varying consumer tastes will inhibit the growth of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Industry Major Market Players

Don & Low Limited,

The Dow Chemical Company,

PEGAS NONWOVENS,

Fiberweb,

Mogul,

Atex,

Irema Irel,

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours CompanyKimberly-Clarke Corporation

Fine fiber melt-blown nonwovens to dominate the product segment

The fine fiber melt-blown nonwovens segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of nearly 8.1% during the forecast period. The dominance of the segment is credited to its beneficial features like high strength and aesthetics. Apart from this, ample of the product applications in hand cleaning, hard surface polishing & cleaning, automotive car care, and hard surface sanitizing & disinfecting activities have propelled the segmental growth. Moreover, high-quality fine fiber melt-blown nonwovens these days are eco-friendly and hence will further contribute towards the segment growth.

The medical sector to contribute notably towards the application landscape

The growth of the medical segment is attributed to the use of the melt-blown nonwoven clothes in disposable gowns, sterilization wraps, and drapes. Apart from this, the product is extensively utilized in sanitary items like disposable adult incontinence items, feminine sanitary napkins, and diaper top sheets. The other most popular medical applications of the product include ice pads, CSP wraps, patient transfer, ostomy bags, bed & table clothes, packaging, wound care, and clean-room contamination protection.

Asia Pacific to contribute majorly towards the overall regional market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the regional market is credited to an increase in the manufacture of melt-blown nonwoven products, rise in capacities, and availability of workers at fewer wage.

This report segments the melt-blown nonwovens market as follows:

Global Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens

Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens

Global Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Automotive

Electronic

Medical

Environmental

Global Melt-Blown Nonwovens Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

