Melbourne back in lockdown due to new corona cases | Free press

Australia is largely in control of the pandemic. Melbourne is now registering cases with new corona infections again. The authorities respond immediately.

Melbourne (AP) – The Australian state of Victoria with the metropolis of Melbourne is in a strict lockdown after several dozen new corona infections.

The restrictions should initially be in place for seven days from Friday, authorities announced. Then you may only leave the house for important reasons, such as for a vaccination. You may also only move within a maximum radius of five kilometers. Last year, Melbourne was locked for months with strict exit restrictions.

Authorities in Victoria had registered 11 new cases on Thursday. In total, there are at least 34 active infections in the state, mostly with the highly contagious Indian variant of the virus. The country of Australia with 25 million inhabitants has so far gotten the pandemic under control due to extremely strict rules. In total, 30,000 cases have been confirmed across the country. 910 people died in connection with Covid-9. The borders have been closed since March 2020.

