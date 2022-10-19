Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women’s suffrage monument

Melania Trump addresses the Republican Nationwide Conference on August 25, 2020.Alex Wong/Getty Photos

Former First Woman Melania Trump will be part of different first women to advertise a ladies’s suffrage monument.

She tweeted that she is “honored” to assist safe a monument “of putting up with inspiration” for ladies.

There are presently no ladies from American historical past memorialized on the Nationwide Mall.

Melania Trump will be part of First Woman Jill Biden and each different dwelling former first woman to advertise efforts to construct a monument in Washington, DC, devoted to the early American ladies’s equality motion.

In a tweet met with gratitude and criticism, Trump wrote on Wednesday that she is “honored” to affix the Ladies’s Suffrage Nationwide Monument Basis as an honorary chair to assist safe a Nationwide Mall monument “of putting up with inspiration for ladies and future feminine leaders.”

Trump becoming a member of former first women for a trigger is notable after her husband former President Donald Trump prevented working with each dwelling former president in public service bulletins for COVID vaccinations.

Her tweet got here the identical day as her husband is ready to be deposed in a 2019 defamation case by journal author E. Jean Carroll, who stated the previous president raped her in a dressing room almost three a long time in the past.

The Ladies’s Suffrage Nationwide Monument Basis introduced its honorary chairs on Monday would come with Biden, Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter.

The muse is tasked with finishing up a regulation, signed by Trump, to construct the monument. There are presently no ladies from American historical past memorialized on the Nationwide Mall and fewer than 5% of statues within the capital depict ladies.

The Ladies’s Suffrage Nationwide Monument will likely be unveiled in the summertime of 2027, in accordance with the inspiration.

