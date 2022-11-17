Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

Melania Trump was greeted with skepticism on Wednesday following her prediction of what a second time period for her husband, former President Donald Trump, would imply for America.

“I assist my husband’s choice to run for president of this excellent Nation,” the previous first girl mentioned in an announcement shared with far-right Breitbart Information. It’s a stark distinction to reviews final week that she was fed up with being within the press.

“His achievements throughout his administration had an incredible impact on all of us, and he can lead us towards success and prosperity once more,” Melania Trump added. “I await the day when my husband returns to steer an America that’s characterised by peace, love, and safety.”

The prospect of “peace, love, and safety” beneath Donald Trump — whose yearslong ugly and divisive rhetoric finally led to the lethal U.S. Capitol riot — raised eyebrows on Twitter:

