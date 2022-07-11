Find Melania Trump Net Worth, Biography and Personal Life Here!!

Melania Trump is a Slovenian model and the wife of Ex-US President Donald Trump. She is the third wife of President Donald Trump and the first lady of the United States. Melania Trump net worth of $50 million, which makes her one of the wealthiest first ladies in history.

She has been a public figure since 2004 when she appeared on The Apprentice TV show. After her appearance on the show, Melania became a fashion model and began to build a following in Europe.

In this article, we will explore Melania Trump’s wealth and see how it has grown over time.

Melania Trump Early Days

Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970, in Sevnica, Yugoslavia. She grew up in a modest family home in Slovenia and later attended the University of Ljubljana, where she studied business administration. In 1996, she emigrated to the United States to pursue an American education and began working as a model.

Melania met Donald Trump at a modeling competition in New York City and they married in 2005. Melania and Donald Trump tied the knot in a $42 million-dollar ballroom at their Mar-a-Lago estate, which Donald had built from scratch. Their guest list included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Billy Joel (who performed), Anna Wintour, and many other famous names.

The couple has one child together – Barron, 11 years old. Melania is highly involved in her children’s upbringing and frequently posts photos of them online.

Melania Trump Professional Career

She began posing for fashion photographer Stane Jerko and appearing in commercials at the age of 5. Melania officially entered the modeling career in 1996 when she was signed to Ford Models. In 2000, she made her acting debut in an episode of the soap opera The New York Times. She went on to appear in several other television shows and films before landing a role in the reality show The Apprentice in 2004.

The show made her a household name, and she soon began appearing on magazine covers and fashion shows. Melania later appeared in the second season of The Apprentice, where she won the competition. After her husband’s election as President, Melania moved to Washington D.C. and became First Lady of the United States.

In 2010, Trump launched a jewelry collection with QVC called Melania Timepieces & Jewelry, and she created the Melania Skin Care Collection, but in 2017, the companies that manufactured the products cut ties with her.

Melania Trump’s Personal Lifestyle

Trump met Melania in New York and they shared stunning chemistry from the very beginning. Donald is known for his gregarious nature and Melania is considered shy. The couple gives each other a complete space as there are reports that clearly mentioned that Melania and Donald never sleep in the same bedroom.

Former housekeepers for the couple confirmed this separation to journalist Mary Jordan. The women worked at Donald’s New Jersey golf course and affirmed that the president’s residence was on the second floor, while Melania and Barron Trump slept in separate rooms on the same floor.

Donald Trump, the Ex-President of the United States has a reputation for being a lothario, and during his presidential status, many women came forward with several allegations about his inappropriate behavior towards them.

However, Melania, the former US Lady, never uttered a negative word about him and always stands by her man to adamantly defended him as he faced this scandal.

Melania Trump Net Worth

Speaking of Melania Trump net worth, it is speculated that the former lady of the US has a collective fortune of $50 million, which makes her one of the wealthiest ladies in the country.

She has attained this fortune through her modeling and acting career. Moreover, Melanie also endorses several brands, which further helps her achieve wealth and glory.

Melania has graced the cover of magazines such as Vanity Fair, Elle, and GQ, as well as appearing in advertisements for brands such as Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Zara, and Lagerfeld.

Since becoming the first lady of the United States in January 2017, Melania has focused on charitable work. She has participated in events to benefit children such as the USO Tour that visited military bases worldwide and Children’

Melania Trump Real Estate

Melania bought a 1 bedroom apartment on the 33rd floor of Trump Tower for $1.5 million in January 2016. When she bought it, there was speculation that she might use it as a library, as Melania loves reading.

Conclusion

That’s all about Melania Trump Net Worth. We hope you have enjoyed reading the article and found it worth your time. She made her fortune from modeling, TV appearances, and business ventures.

Melania Trump is the first First Lady to work outside the White House. She has appeared in magazines such as Vogue and GQ and has been included in various lists of the world’s most beautiful women. So, that’s all for now. For more such interesting updates, stay tuned with us!!

