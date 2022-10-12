MeHow Shenzhen Listing Mints New China Medical Device Billionaire

A girl walks by the gate of the Shenzhen Inventory Alternate in 2020. (Picture by VCG/VCG by way of Getty … [+] Photos) VCG by way of Getty Photos

China added a brand new billionaire immediately with the itemizing of medical gadget and private protecting gear provider MeHow Progressive on the Shenzhen Inventory Alternate.

Shares rose by 21.3% to 37.19 yuan at noon, in contrast with the IPO value of 30.66 yuan. That left chairman Xiong Xiaochuan’s stake within the enterprise value practically $1.1 billion.

Born in 1966, Xiong labored for Sichuan Changhong Electrical early in his profession, earlier than incomes an MBA from the College of Warwick. He returned to China as an govt in Skyworth’s small family home equipment division, earlier than changing into chairman of Shenzhen-headquartered MeHow in 2010.

The corporate has amenities in China, Malaysia and Eire.

China has the world’s second-largest variety of billionaires after america.

