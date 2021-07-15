Meghan Markle will develop an animation series for Netflix

The latest project that emerged from the collaboration between the platform and the producer of the Dukes of Sussex is already known

Duchess renounced the title in 2020.

The Dukes of Sussex are still very active. Having published a children’s book by Meghan Markle and preparing a documentary series for Netflix called “Heart of Invictus”, it is already known what the next project is on the way.

The agreement signed between Archewell Productions, the producer of the Dukes of Sussex, and the streaming platform provides for a variety of projects, including documentaries, films and fiction series, and children’s programs.

According to “Variety”, the next project will be directed by Meghan Markle and will be an animated series. The project is called (for the time being) “Pearl” and is described as an animated series for the whole family.

At the center of the story is a 12-year-old girl who was inspired by a number of influential women throughout history. Producer David Furnish (“Rocketman”) will work closely with the former actress. Meghan describes Pearl, the main character, as a girl on a journey of self-discovery in which she has to master daily challenges.

