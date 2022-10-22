Meghan Markle stood by while her handler demanded a private table at a restaurant because she was ‘dating a prince,’ a new book claims

Ex-maître d’ Michael Cecchi-Azzolina alleges Meghan Markle’s handler demanded a non-public desk in a brand new guide.

Cecchi-Azzolina writes that Markle was silent and “aloof” whereas her handler spoke.

His memoir, “Your Desk is Prepared: Tales of a New York Metropolis Maître D’,” comes out December 6.

Former maître d’ Michael Cecchi-Azzolina claims that Meghan Markle’s handler demanded a non-public desk in 2017 on the Michelin-starred restaurant Le Coucou in New York Metropolis.

The Day by day Mail obtained a duplicate of his upcoming memoir, “Your Desk is Prepared: Tales of a New York Metropolis Maître D’,” the place Cecchi-Azzolina particulars the alleged encounter with Markle and a staffer. The previous maître d’ alleged Markle and her handler arrived for the reservation 20 minutes early and instantly requested particular therapy.

In line with Cecchi-Azzolina, Markle stood by silently whereas her handler demanded a non-public desk, claiming it was “for somebody who’s courting a prince.” On the time Markle was courting Prince Harry, who she would go on to marry a 12 months later.

“Are you conscious my visitor is courting Prince Harry and about to be a duchess?” Cecchi-Azzolina wrote in reference to the unnamed staffer. “Do not you’ve gotten a non-public space for us to attend?”

Cecchi-Azzolina, who labored at Le Coucou for two-and-a-half years, recalled telling them he did not have a non-public desk accessible.

In his guide, Cecchi-Azzolina particulars his response to the request. “My first impulse was to chortle. I may give two shits about Prince Harry’s date, and by the eye the escort was drawing from the group on the bar, nor did anybody else,” he writes.

Whereas the handler spoke to Cecchi-Azzolina, he wrote that Markle “did not say a phrase,” and described the Duchess of Sussex as “aloof.”

Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell have been names as poor prospects in new memoir.Gotham/Getty Photographs; Ricky Vigil M/Getty Photographs

Representatives for Markle didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

In line with his memoir, Markle wasn’t the one movie star that left a foul style in Cecchi-Azzolina’s mouth. He consists of alleged interactions with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and supermodel Naomi Campbell, citing their conduct as “completely horrid” and “impolite,” respectively.

Story continues

Cecchi-Azzolina’s guide can be accessible for buy on December 6.

The memoir’s launch comes days after the continued feud between late-night host James Corden and Balthazar proprietor Keith McNally. McNally took to Instagram Tuesday to assert that Corden was “abusive” to his servers and was banned from eating at his restaurant in consequence.

Since then, the 2 have exchanged apologies and backtracked. Corden and McNally nonetheless look like on unhealthy phrases after Corden advised The New York Instances “I have never performed something mistaken,” in an interview on Thursday.

Learn the unique article on Insider