Megan Fox posts racy revenge photo before deleting Instagram amid breakup rumors with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) could have known as it quits after the actress deleted her social media account.

Hours earlier than “The Transformer” star nixed her Instagram, Fox shared what might be a revenge put up, as she flaunted her match physique in a risqué mirror selfie.

The 36-year-old posted a fierce photograph of herself sporting a black bodysuit with cutouts. She accessorized a gold physique chain together with her look and lengthy sparkly earrings. Her black hair was styled in a bun with two strands parted down the center.

The racy snap was taken in entrance of an indication that claims, “When you may’t stroll away.”

Fox moreover shared a video of letters burning with the caption “You’ll be able to style the dishonest/ it’s throughout your breath.”

The caption is from Beyoncé’s tune “Pray You Catch Me,” from her “Lemonade” album. The 2015 monitor is thought to reference the Grammy singer discovering her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

Earlier than Fox deleted her Instagram account followers speculated in regards to the break up between her and the “Bloody Valentine” singer after she began deleting photographs of them collectively.

She moreover unfollowed her rumored ex and solely adopted Harry Types, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem on Instagram.

MGK and Eminem have publicly feuded prior to now since he known as the “Slim Shady” rapper’s daughter “sizzling” in 2012 on Twitter.

Fox lately confirmed assist for her doable ex-fiancée after shedding his first Grammy nomination to Ozzy Osbourne.

“Congratulations on being within the very small share of artists who’ve obtained a Grammy nomination. You’ve gotten dealt with this course of with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you earlier than and I’m so happy with you,” the 36-year-old mentioned partly.

“I hope in the future you’ll see your self the way in which I see you. I really like you and I’ll maintain this reminiscence of you endlessly.”

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship in 2020 after she divorced actor Brian Austin Greene.

After almost two years of courting, Kelly proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico.

Representatives for Fox and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t instantly reply to Fox Information Digital’s request for remark.