Mega Solar Power Plant Market Major Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development
Dominating Players of mega solar power plant market are Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., Trina Solar, Canadian Solar Inc., JA Solar, Q CELLS, Hanwha Q CELLS America Inc, and others.
Mega Solar Power Plant Marketis set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The reports contain data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand of solar power plant from various end users is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Solar power plant is used to convert the sunlight into the electricity by using photovoltaics or concentrated solar powers. Photovoltaics uses photoelectric effect to convert the light into electric current and concentrated solar power uses lenses, tracking system and mirror so that they can convert the large area of sunlight into small beam. Mega Solar Power Projects or mega solar park has number of solar plants each with capacity of 500MW.
Key Players
Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., Trina Solar, Canadian Solar Inc., JA Solar, Q CELLS, Hanwha Q CELLS America Inc., LONGi Solar, Yingli Solar, GCL System Integration Technology Co.,Ltd, KYOCERA Global, Auxin Solar, Global Solar Energy, Lumos Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, Inc., Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd
Key Developments in the Market:
In April 2019, Petronas announced that they have acquired Singapore-based Amplus Energy Solutions as per their agreement with Squared Capital. The main aim of the acquisition is to increase the power generation through solar energy and provide their customer with better energy solutions.
In April 2016, Suzlon Energy announced that they have acquired 5 solar power companies so that they can use them to execute under-development projects. The company has 210 MW of solar power capacity under development and company has decided that they will set up project each of 100 MW and 50 MW capacities, and four projects of 15 MW capacities each.
Key Segmentation of Mega Solar Power Plant Market
By Components – Photovoltaics, Solar Thermal Power Plants, Solar Power Towers, Solar Pond
By End- User – Commercial, Industrial, Residential
By Technology – Concentrator Photovoltaics, Floatovoltaics
By Geography – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa
