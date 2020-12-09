Medico Legal Services Market 2020-28 skyrocketing boom with Legacore, AIG Medical Management Services, AMG Consultancy Services ltd, Medico Legal Services, Bodycare Clinics Ltd/ Doctors Chambers (UK) Ltd

Medico legal is the term incorporates the basics of two professions i.e. Medicine and Law. It is referred to as the service that protects the medical practice from all kinds of medico-legal issues initiated against

Medico legal means, if it was issued for the legal case purpose alone and which cannot be used for general purpose. However this can be used as a documentary evidence before court to prove the case.

Medico-legal work is examinations or reports prepared in the context of actual or potential civil litigation (acting as an expert). This does not include any work or reports which are classed as fee paying services.

Clear and concise medical record documentation is critical to providing patients with quality care, ensuring accurate and timely payment for the services furnished, mitigating malpractice risks, and helping healthcare providers evaluate and plan the patient’s treatment and maintain the continuum of care.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Legacore, AIG Medical Management Services, AMG Consultancy Services ltd, Medico Legal Services, Bodycare Clinics Ltd/ Doctors Chambers (UK) Ltd, Broadspire Rehabilitation, Bush & Company Rehabilitation, Exam Works/Premex, FL360, Health & Case Management Ltd (HCML), IPRS Group, Injury-QED Ltd (I-QED), MAPS Medical Reporting, formally Medical and Professional Services Ltd, On Medical Ltd, Premier Medical (formally Capita Medical Ltd), RehabWorks Ltd, Slater & Gordon Solutions, The Integrated Care Clinics Ltd (TICCS)

Market segmentation by instance:

Cases of injuries and burns that suggest the commission of an offence

Unnatural accident cases of grievous hurt or death

Sexual assault

Criminal abortion

Unnatural unconsciousness

Poisoning or intoxication

Cases referred by the courts

Market segmentation by guidelines:

Initial resuscitation or first aid

Required consent for examination

Detailed history

Medical examination

Age estimation, if requested

Providing the collected evidence to police

Documentation

Treatment of injuries

Psychological counselling

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

Detailed TOC of Medico Legal Services Market Research Report-

– Medico Legal Services Introduction and Market Overview

– Medico Legal Services Market, by Application

– Medico Legal Services Industry Chain Analysis

– Medico Legal Services Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– Medico Legal Services Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Medico Legal Services Market

i) Global Medico Legal Services Sales ii) Global Medico Legal Services Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

