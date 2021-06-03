Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market Growing Demand, Rising Trends and Revenue by Region 2021-2030

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market – Quest for Optimized Operations to Drive Adoption

Despite being a relatively new landscape, the medication dispensing & packaging systems market is growing at an above-average rate of ~7%, and will continue to advance, as patients and medical personnel demand automated solutions that help eliminate medication errors. These systems will hold high prominence for the manufacturing of single-dose sachets to offer a precise dose of drugs to the geriatric population.

Notwithstanding the steady growth of this landscape, the average healthcare infrastructure in developing countries could take some time before unlocking a mine of consolidation opportunities for players in the medication dispensing & packaging systems market. However, in the future, these systems will remain central to optimize marginal growth for the automation-seeking pharmaceutical industry, by achieving improved production capacity and reduced overhead cost.

Space Limitations and Budget Constraints to Undermine Sales Potential

Considering sales in the medication dispensing & packaging systems market in 2018, which were tantamount to ~220 units, equaling to a value of ~US$ 205 Mn, the per-unit price of these systems is estimated to be in the range of US$ 900 thousand to US$ 1 Mn. This steep price narrows down the clientele base to only the large-sized and a few mid-sized pharmacies, while sales opportunities from the small-scale pharmacies’ space have to wait till the prowess of medication dispensing & packaging systems is well-established by the practical use cases of these systems and their RoI potential.

Also, operating in a confined area, local pharmacies could see these systems as space-obstructing equipment. To add to the one-time investment in these systems, additional cost requirements to skill-train employees and purchase raw materials in bulk quantities to meet the high-speed production could add up to the extravagance.

Assessing Underlying Opportunities Present in Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market

Since the gravity of cost concerns can be gauged by an average deployment rate of these systems, as mid- and small-sized pharmacies see them as an investment with a long time to gain payback, players in the medication dispensing & packaging systems market can squeeze their profit margins to a level that makes these systems somewhat affordable.

Yet another effective strategy to resolve both, space and cost issues, can be devised through smart-sizing of medication dispensing & packaging systems. Smaller electronic components with increased efficiency can help in enhancing the ‘portability’ quo, and, in turn, be easy on the pockets of pharmacies of all scales.

Need for Speed to Increase Preference for Systems Operating at Above 40 ppm

As per the TMR study, in 2019, medication dispensing & packaging systems operating at a speed of over 40 packages/minute will account for ~63% of the sales, as the appetite for productivity increases among pharmacies. High uptake in drugs coming in from hospital pharmacies is likely to channelize the adoption of high-speed package producing systems to cater to a wide base of patients. In addition, the traditional hold of long term care pharmacies on patients is likely to catalyze high investments in these systems. However, systems with a capacity to produce packages between the range of 20 units/minute to 40 units/ minute are projected to remain popular among pharmacies catering to a comparatively smaller pool of patients.