Medicare Supplement Insurance Market Rapid Hikes by 2028 with Mutual of Omaha, Humana, AARP, Aetna, Cigna, eHealth Insurance, American Enterprise Mutual Holding Company, Erie Indemnity Company, State Farm

A Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy is health insurance that can help pay some of the health care costs that Original Medicare doesn’t cover, like coinsurance, copayments, or deductibles. Private insurance companies sell Medigap policies.

A PPO Plan isn’t the same as Original Medicare or a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy. It usually offers extra Benefits than Original Medicare, but you may have to pay extra for these benefits. Check with the plan for more information.

Medigap is Medicare Supplement Insurance that helps fill gaps in Original Medicare and is sold by private companies. Original Medicare pays for much, but not all, of the cost for covered health care services and supplies.

Medicare Plan F is the most comprehensive Medicare supplement plan. This plan covers Medicare deductibles and all copays and coinsurance, which means you pay nothing out of pocket throughout the year.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Mutual of Omaha (United States), Humana (United States), AARP (United States), Aetna (United States), Cigna (United States), eHealth Insurance (United States), American Enterprise Mutual Holding Company (United States), Erie Indemnity Company (United States) and State Farm (United States)

By Coverages

Medicare coinsurance

Deductibles

Co payments

By Premium type

Annual

Monthly

By Plan type

Community no-age-rated

Issue-age-rated

Attained-age-rated

By Distribution channel

Online

Banks

Insurance brokers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

