Medical Waste Management Market Size, Trend Analysis, Growth Forecast by Top Countries data, Key Manufacturers and Geographical Regions from 2021-2027

Global medical waste management market is valued at approximately USD19,690 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing focus on eco-friendly waste management procedures is the major key trend that is responsible for the wide adoption of medical waste management globally. Global medical waste management market is significantly driven by the growth in healthcare industry. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in December, healthcare has become one of the largest sectors in India both in terms of revenue and employment. The healthcare industry is expected to reach around $133.44 billion by 2022.

Also, India is experiencing a growth of 22-25 % in medical tourism and would reach from $3 billion to $6 billion by 2018. In addition, there is significant scope for enhancing healthcare services due to the increasing healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP. As per the Wirein Organization, India Government healthcare expenditure increased to 1.4% in 2018 which was earlier 1.2% in 2014. Similarly, as per the James Lind Institute, the healthcare system in United States accounts for $3 trillion yearly expenditures, that is around 20% of United Statesâ€™ GDP. According to the Offices of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, investment is anticipated to increase at a yearly rate of 5.9% through 2020, that is 1.2% greater than the US expected GDP development. Therefore, the growth in healthcare industry would generate high amount of medical waste. As a result, the demand for medical; waste management would increase, promoting the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about health hazards is the major factor that impede the growth of the medical waste management market over the forecast period.

The leading market players mainly include-

Stericycle

SUEZ

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Veolia

Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC.

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart

On the basis of segmentation, the medical waste management market is segmented into type of waste, service type, treatment type, treatment site, category and source of generation. Based on type of waste, the global medical waste management market is classified into hazardous waste and non-hazardous waste of which non-hazardous segment dominates the market. The service type segment includes collection, transportation, & storage, treatment & disposal and recycling. On the basis of treatment type segment, the market is diversified into incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment, irradiative and biological. The category segment includes controlled and uncontrolled. Based on source of generation segment, the global medical waste management market is bifurcated into Hospital, Physician offices, Clinical laboratories, Reverse distributors and Manufacturers.

The regional analysis of medical waste management market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global medical waste management market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are presence of well-established healthcare facilities, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases that need advanced medical and surgical aids. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to establishment of stringent regulations for the disposal of medical residues and growing social awareness.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type of waste

Hazardous waste

Non-hazardous waste

By Service Type

Collection, transportation, & storage

Treatment & disposal

Recycling

By Treatment type:

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical treatment

Irradiative

Biological

By Treatment Site:

On-site

Off-site

By Category:

Controlled

Uncontrolled

By Source of generation:

Hospital

Physician offices

Clinical laboratories

Reverse distributors

Manufacturers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2015, 2016

Base year“ 2017

Forecast period“ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Medical Waste Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Medical Waste Management Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Medical Waste Management Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Medical Waste Management Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Medical Waste Management Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Medical Waste Management Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Medical Waste Management Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Medical Waste Management Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

