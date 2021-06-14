Medical Transcription Services Market is Likely to Enhancement in Various Sector | Acusis LLC, SMARTMD Corporation, EHR Transcriptions

Request a Sample

Medical Transcription Services are used performing surgical procedures. These equipment comprise of electrosurgical devices, hand instruments, and surgical sutures. Electrosurgical devices are used for performing electrosurgical procedures such as tissue ablation. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is expected to propel growth of the global Medical Transcription Services market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing cases of accidents, increasing number of surgical procedures, and increasing product launches during the forecast period are also expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The healthcare industry is going through a massive upheaval, and this has made the role of a medical transcriptionist more important than ever. Healthcare facilities are increasingly leaning on technology to help with their transcription needs.

Some of the companies competing in the Medical Transcription Services market are: Acusis LLC, SMARTMD Corporation, EHR Transcriptions, Inc., DataMatrix Technologies, Inc., The Dictation Source, MModal IP LLC, iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Precyse Solutions LLC, Scribe Healthcare Technologies, Inc., Superior Global Solutions, Inc., Transcend Services, Inc., and TransTech Medical Solutions.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Service Type:

History and Physical Report (H&P) Discharge Summary (DS) Operative Note or Report (OP) Consultation Report (CONSULTS) Others (Pathology Report (PATH) & Radiology Report (x rays or radiographs)



By Mode of Procurement:

Outsourcing Offshoring Both



Medical Transcription Services Market regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada).

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Medical Transcription Services Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Medical Transcription Services market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Acusis LLC, SMARTMD Corporation, EHR Transcriptions, Inc., DataMatrix Technologies, Inc., The Dictation Source, MModal IP LLC, iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Precyse Solutions LLC, Scribe Healthcare Technologies, Inc., Superior Global Solutions, Inc., Transcend Services, Inc., and TransTech Medical Solutions.

