Medical Textiles Market 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope

The global medical textiles market to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Medical textiles, or healthcare textiles, refer to the products that are specially designed for implants, surgeries, clinical treatments and first aid procedures. They aid in the absorption of bodily fluids and are non-toxic, non-allergenic, biocompatible, flexible and lightweight. Bandages, gauzes, pressure garments, prosthetic socks, protective eye pads, orthopedic belts and breathing masks are the most common types of medical textiles available in the market. These products replace the need to use artificial tissues, ligaments and joints in surgeries and allow faster recovery of the patient.

Global Medical Textiles Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the thriving medical industry, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe. Owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for various medical textile products to be utilized in surgeries and other medical procedures. Furthermore, the increasing adoption rates of biocompatible nanofibers in tissue engineering, drug delivery and wound healing are also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including growing concerns regarding patient protection and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Medical Textiles Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS: AHKSY)

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH)

Freudenberg

Getinge (OTCMKTS: GNGBY)

KCWW (NYSE: KMB)

Schouw

ATEX Technologies Inc.,

Bally Ribbon Mills

Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.

Bluestar Silicones

Biomedical Structures

Medical Grade Innovations

Strategic Partners

Life Threads LLC

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-textiles-market/requestsample

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Application, and Region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Non-Woven

Knitted

Woven

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Implantable Goods

Non-Implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1568&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group