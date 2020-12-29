Medical Textiles Market 2020-2026 Sets the Table for Continued Growth | Global Players – ATEX TECHNOLOGIES; Bally Ribbon Mills; Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Medical Textiles Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players ATEX TECHNOLOGIES; Bally Ribbon Mills; Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc.; Proxy Biomedical; LifeThreads LLC; Strategic Partners, Inc.; Elkem Silicones; Confluent Medical Technologies; Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE & Co. KG; Medical Grade Innovations; Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation; Cardinal Health; Getinge AB; SurgicalMesh; Schouw & Co.; Medtronic and O&M Halyard.

Global medical textiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 22.97 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding prevention of spread of infections with the usage of these products amid incidences of life-threatening hospital-acquired infections.

Medical textiles are specialised clothing products that are designed specially to prevent further spreading of infections, reduce the healing process and also prevent from contamination of wounds during surgery. These textiles include products from simple gauze to textiles required to cover up the implants utilized during surgery. These products are specifically designed to keep the patient’s healthcare safety first.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Continuous advancement in technologies and innovations in product offerings; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing concerns and awareness regarding the availability of better offering of healthcare services & treatment methods; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Increasing number of healthcare procedures amid a growth of the chronic population; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Presence of strict compliances and regulations regarding the usage of certain materials & their manufacturing methods; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of certain raw materials required for the consistent production of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Medical Textiles Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Product (Surgical Gowns, Operating Room Drapes, Sterilization Wraps, Face Masks, Staff Uniforms, Hospital Bedding & Curtains, Wipes, Others),

Fabric (Woven, Knitted, Non-Woven, Others),

Application (Implantable Goods, Non-Implantable Goods, Extracorporeal, Healthcare & Hygiene Products, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Owens & Minor, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Halyard Health, Inc. for an approximate amount of USD 710 million. This acquisition will result in establishing Owens & Minor, Inc. as a leader of complete healthcare solutions and offerings as Halyard’s surgical and infection prevention will help in improving their product portfolio. Upon completion, Halyard Health, Inc. will become a brand of Owens & Minor, Inc. transforming their name to O&M Halyard.

In August 2016, Confluent Medical Technologies announced that they had completed the acquisition of ETE Medical resulting in the subsequent acquisition of its subsidiaries “Biomedical Structures” and “Modified Polymer Components”. The combined organization will provide better quality of products with leadership technologies and improved manufacturing capabilities of the company.

