Medical technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2027 and reach US$ 2324.34 million by 2027 with Major Key Players

In order to provide a penetrative market insight, Absolute Markets Insights has added statistical data to its repository titled as Medical technology market. A comprehensive analysis of medical technology sector is presented lucidly with the help of exploratory research methodologies such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Digital technology has been instrumental in transforming the global medical technology market. Digital transformation coupled with innovation and research are expected to drive the global medical technology market. The advent of AI enabled solutions in the medical field, the cost of products and services is likely to come down, fighting the onslaught of these products. GE Healthcare that partnered with NVIDIA in 2017 has essentially integrated artificial intelligence technology to its 500,000 imaging devices, including the Revolution Frontier computed tomography (CT) system and ultrasound imaging devices, like the Vivid™ E95 and LOGIQ™ E10. This AI technology accelerates reconstruction and visualization of blood flow and improves 2D and 4D imaging for certain imaging solutions.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global medical technology market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major medical technology market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global medical technology market has seen a technology breakthrough with the introduction of products like smart inhalers, robotic surgeries, 3D printing in creating implants and the increased use of health wearables and precision medicine in 2019. In, July 2019, Huami Corporation launched a GTR smartwatch in its Amazfit series that monitors heart rate, analyses sleep and tracks exercising supporting 12 sports modes.

In terms of revenue, the Asia–Pacific medtech market was valued at US$ 91.16 billion in 2018. The region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period followed by Latin America. The region has a huge scope with leading medtech companies bringing out innovative ways to cater to the healthcare needs of the people residing in the region. According to a survey recently undertaken, medtech companies are expected to grow at considerable pace, wherein, China, SEA, and India is expected to exhibit 15 percent,13 percent and 12 percent in less than a decade.

Key players operating in the medical technology market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Ambu A/S, BD, bioMérieux SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp, Dentsply Sirona, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Essilor, General Electric Company, IBM Watson Health, Illumina, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Microsoft, Myriad Genetics, Inc., PathAI, inc., QIAGEN, Sanofi, Sartorius AG, Smith & Nephew, Sonova, Stryker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Touch Surgery, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Zimmer Biomet. Additive Orthopedics, a medical technology company, created a custom 3D printed bone replacement. Boston Scientific Corporation’s MedSurg, will be launching Exalt-D Single-Use Duodenoscope, which will be duly used in ERCP procedures.

Key Market Segments of Medical technology market are:

Medical technology Market By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Diagnostic Imaging

In-Vitro Diagnostics Class A Class B Class C Class D

Orthopedics

Wound Management

Dental

Drug Delivery

Cardiology

General and plastic Surgery

Ophthalmic

Others

Medical Technology Market By Product Categories

Active implantable technology Cardiac pacemakers Neurostimulators Others

Anesthetic respiratory technology Oxygen mask Gas delivery unit Others

Dental Technology Dentistry tools Alloys Others

Electromechanical medical technology X-ray machine Laser Others

Hospital Hardware

In vitro diagnostics technology Pregnancy Test Genetic Test Glucose Strip Others

Non-active implantable technology

Ophthalmic and optical technology Spectacles Contact lenses Intraocular lenses Others

Reusable instruments Surgical instruments Anesthesia apparatuses Blood transfusion devices Catheters Hypodermic needles Others Rigid endoscopes Blood pressure cuffs Stethoscopes Others

Single use technology

Technical aids for disabled Wheelchairs Walking frames

Hearing aids

Diagnostic and therapeutic radiation technology

Complementary therapy devices Acupuncture needles/devices Bio-Energy mapping systems/software Magnets Moxibustion devices Others

Biological-derived devices

Healthcare facility products and adaptations

Laboratory equipment

Others

Medical Technology Market By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Laboratory Institutes

Research Institutions

Healthcare Payers

Others

Medical technology Market By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



