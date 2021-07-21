Medical Supplies Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Medical Supplies Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″
The Global market size of Medical Supplies is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
Major players analyzed include Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Baxter International, Inc, Avanos Medical, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group Plc., Abbott, Cook Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, and Coloplast Group.
Key benefits of the report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the medical supplies market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the medical supplies market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed medical supplies market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
To take care of infected population, the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand of medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on the medical supplies market.