Medical Splint Market is Thriving at CAGR +6% by end of 2027 with Top Vendors ConMed, DJO, DePuy Synthes, Dgimed Ortho, Bioretec, Arthrex, Integra Life Sciences, Acumed

The medical polymer splints are used to protect and support fractured joints and bones. The increasing prevalence of serious medical conditions like osteoporosis in which bones become weak and risk of broken bones is increased and such other related ailments is also boosting the medical polymer splints market.

Medical Splint Market was USD 1,399.8 million in 2021 and expected to grow with a CAGR of +6% for the forecasted period 2021 – 2027.

Key Players

Major players are:

Cardinal Health

Zimmer Biomet

ConMed

DJO

DePuy Synthes

Dgimed Ortho

Bioretec

Arthrex

Integra Life Sciences

Acumed

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Hand Biomechanics

Intelligent Implant System

The competitive hierarchy of global market has been provided by presenting the comparative study of global leading companies. An expert team of researcher’s profiles some of the leading key players operating in the global regions. Adoption of new technologies, platforms, and tools from the top-level industries are also elaborated with in-depth knowledge about it.

Medical Splint Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Splitting

Fiberglass Splints

Plaster Splints

By Material Type

By Polyester

Polyethylene

Fiberglass

Plaster of Paris

Others

By application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographically, the global Medical Splint market has been fragmented across the world into different regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa based on productivity.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

