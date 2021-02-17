Medical Sensor Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – GE Healthcare Inc., STMicroelectronics, First Sensors AG, Honeywell Inc.

Global “Medical Sensor Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Medical Sensor market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Medical Sensor industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The medical sensors market was valued at USD 5.69 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10.11 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 10.07% over the forecast period (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Medical Sensor Market are: GE Healthcare Inc., STMicroelectronics, First Sensors AG, Honeywell Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, Omron Corporation, Servoflo Corporation, Sensirion Holding AG, Siemens Corporation, Danaher Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

June 2018 – Honeywell showcased its latest sensor evaluation kit, accelerating evaluation and testing of sensors, including pressure sensors. This is expected to boost the sensing technologies segment of the company.

– February 2018 – Sensirion launched its latest liquid flow sensor, which can track the lowest liquid flow rate with highly optimized mechanical design. The sensor provides maximum safety, stability, and long-term reliability for a wide range of applications, including the fields of diagnostics, analytical instruments, and life sciences.

Key Market Trends

Pressure Sensors Play a Significant Role in Medical Sensor Market

– Pressure sensors play a vital role for efficient performance in respiratory breathing circuits (nebulizers, spirometers, patient monitoring), flow/pressure control (therapeutic hospital beds), gas collection (hospital gas supply, oxygen concentrators), and sampling/gas flow (blood analysis, gas chromatography, analytical instrument sampling systems).

– Due to high sensitivity and accuracy, pressure sensors are well suited for use in CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) respiratory therapy equipment. For instance, Honeywell manufactures TruStability RSC Series, a pressure sensor that offers a digital output for reading pressure, over the specified full scale pressure span and temperature range. It is widely used in sleep apnea machines.

– Moreover, many people suffer from asthma attacks and use inhalers as a solution. Poor inhaler techniques prevent patients from receiving their full therapeutic benefits. In order to counter this situation, leading medical equipment manufacturers are employing pressure sensors in inhalers and individuals are starting to receive proper asthma care measures.

