Medical Robots Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The growing demand for medical robots for assistive and rehabilitation purposes is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Reports and Data has recently added a comprehensive report titled Global Medical Robots Market which offers complete assessment of current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation of market share, market size, and revenue generation.

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Medrobotics, Corindus, CMR Surgical, HistoSonics, Embodied, EndoMaster, and ICan Robotics, among others, are some of the start-up companies in the market.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical robots market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Surgical Robotic Systems

Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems

Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Accessories

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Pharmacy

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Medical Robots market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America

Canada U.S Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



