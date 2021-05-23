Medical Robots Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027
The growing demand for medical robots for assistive and rehabilitation purposes is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Reports and Data has recently added a comprehensive report titled Global Medical Robots Market which offers complete assessment of current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation of market share, market size, and revenue generation. The report is an all-inclusive document that focuses on growth statistics, revenue growth, key factors driving and restraining market growth, market valuation, CAGR, and provides crucial insights about top companies, business opportunities, expansion plans, and strategic alliances undertaken by the key companies operating in the market. The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make pivotal business analysis.
The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Medrobotics, Corindus, CMR Surgical, HistoSonics, Embodied, EndoMaster, and ICan Robotics, among others, are some of the start-up companies in the market.
The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical robots market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Surgical Robotic Systems
- Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems
- Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems
- Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems
- Accessories
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Orthopedics
- Laparoscopy
- Neurology
- Pharmacy
- Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
- Others
The report focuses on evaluation of the Medical Robots market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Medical Robots market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:
North America
-
- Canada
- U.S
- Mexico
Europe
-
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K
- Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
-
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
-
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- A.E
- Rest of MEA
Key Advantages of the Medical Robots Market Report:
- Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Medical Robots market
- Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors
- Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis
- Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth
- Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market
- Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market
