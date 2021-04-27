Medical Robots Market Growth Due to COVID-19 Spread | Accuray, Omnicell, BD Rowa, Hocoma AG, Medtronic

The Medical Robots Market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 42 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Robots Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. The pandemic is going to negatively impact the medical robots market.The pandemic has led to a temporary ban on elective surgeries across the globe, which resulted in cancellations of elective surgeries worldwide. According to a report published by researchers of CovidSurg Collaborative, around 28 million surgeries were canceled across the globe during 12 weeks of peak disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in surgical procedures has led to less revenues for medical robots market as the revenue from the sale of instrument and accessories segment couldn’t be realized. Intuitive Surgical reported a decrease of around 20% in the daVinci surgical procedures conducted in second quarter of 2020 as compared to second quarter of 2019. A further decrease is expected in third quarter due to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in various regions.

Furthermore, capital markets and economies worldwide have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it may cause an extended regional or global economic recession. Such economic disruption could have a negative impact on the medical robots manufacturers as the current pandemic has also put a lot of financial strain on healthcare institutions who have reduced their capital and overall spending. Most of the hospitals have also deferred their ongoing purchases of capital equipments. The demand for medical robots can be expected to be back to pre-covid levels sometime in early 2022.

Medical Robots Market Dynamics

Drivers: Advantages of robotic-assisted surgery & robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy

Across the globe, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is on the rise mainly due to the advantages associated with these procedures, such as smaller incisions, fewer cuts, decreased scarring, reduced pain, increased safety, faster recovery periods, and considerable cost savings. Robotic minimally invasive surgery adds to these advantages by ensuring greater accuracy and repeatability, as well as providing greater control and efficiency. According to a 2018 article on a gynecological study of laparoscopy hysterectomy, the conversion rate of straight-stick laparoscopy to open surgery was 25%. On the other hand, procedures using a robotic platform showed a conversion rate of typically less than 5%, which leads to a reduction in morbidity and blood loss.

Robotic surgery also offers highly advanced visualization capabilities that provide surgeons with a superior view of the operating area, using HD cameras to illustrate up to microscopic structures. These systems provide greater dexterity than what the human hand is capable of; given their ability to rotate 360 degrees and superior maneuverability, robots can allow surgeons to even reach hard-to-access areas.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke is the leading cause of serious long-term disability in the US. Impairments that result from stroke include fatigue, hemiparesis, and difficulties with walking. It is vital for stroke patients to regain their walking ability by actively participating in the rehabilitation process to avoid secondary complications such as osteoporosis or heart disease. In 2017, a study published in the Hong Kong Physiotherapy Journal compared robotic-assisted gait therapy (RAGT) with traditional physiotherapy in 14 patients. The results of this study stated that RAGT could provide stroke patients with extra benefits in terms of ambulation, mobility, and balance as compared to physiotherapy. Also, in 2013, a study conducted by UK-based Cochrane Collaboration concluded that stroke patients who engaged in robot-assisted gait training for their rehabilitation demonstrated improved recovery in independent walking as compared to patients who only pursued conventional gait training. The most important advantage of using robot technology in rehabilitation intervention is the ability to deliver high-dosage and high-intensity training. This property makes robotic therapy a promising novel technology for rehabilitation of patients with motor disorders caused by stroke or spinal cord disease. Research into rehabilitation robotics has been growing rapidly, and the number of therapeutic rehabilitation robots has increased dramatically during the last two decades.

These advantages of surgical robots and rehabilitation robots and the rising demand for better, quicker healthcare services are expected to drive the growth of the overall medical robots market in the coming years.

Restrains: High price of robotic systems

Robot-assisted surgeries are much more expensive than minimally invasive surgeries. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends robotic hysterectomy only for unusual and complex clinical conditions. The association states that the adoption of robotic surgery for all hysterectomies would add an estimated USD 960 million to the annual cost of hysterectomy surgeries in the US. The da Vinci system, which is one of the most commonly used robotic systems, costs between USD 1.5 million and USD 2.5 million, while the CyberKnife radiosurgery robotic system costs around USD 4 to 7 million per unit. Similarly, average price of a Lokomat rehabilitation robot is around USD 380,000.

In addition, the annual maintenance cost of a robot is close to USD 125,000, which further adds to the already high cost of robotic surgery. A research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in August 2018 estimated the cost of each robotic surgical procedure at USD 3,568. The rising cost of surgeries due to the use of robotic systems is thus expected to restrain the growth of the medical robots market.

In the last few years, hospitals worldwide have witnessed a decrease in their budgets, primarily due to declining federal budgets. For instance, the Florida government’s budget cuts for South Florida hospitals amounted to USD 160 million in 2017. In 2017, 44 urban hospitals in Denver faced budget cuts ranging between USD 0.1 million to USD 20 million.

Similarly, hospital budgets in some European countries were reduced in the last couple of years, with further reductions expected in the coming years. Reductions in budgets have necessitated cost-containment measures in many facets of hospital operations. Cost-cutting has resulted in staff lay-offs, delays in facility upgrades, and freezing the purchases of capital equipment such as high-cost robotic systems.

Opportunities: Emerging markets and growing medical tourism

The emerging markets are expected to offer significant opportunities for players in the medical robots market, mainly due to the rising adoption of surgical robots in surgeries. The emerging countries have registered a sustained increase in the number of surgical procedures during the past decade, driven by the growing target patient population and rising medical tourism. As of 2017, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa were among the fastest-growing economies in the world and are expected to account for one-third of the total global healthcare expenditure by 2022 (Source: World Economic Forum).

Emerging countries such as India offer radiotherapy treatment options at a lesser price as compared to developed countries. For instance, in the US, patients have to pay between USD 50,000–100,000 for CyberKnife treatment, whereas in India, the procedure costs around 60–80% lesser (Source: Tour2India4Health Group). In addition to low treatment costs, the markets in developing countries are characterized by the presence of less-stringent regulations and data requirements. Also, the regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific are considered to be more adaptive and business-friendly by market players. All these factors are encouraging market players to focus more on emerging markets in the coming years.

Thus, the growing healthcare expenditure and surgical procedures, coupled with business expansions of major players in the emerging markets, are likely to present high growth opportunities for the medical robots market.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Product

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

By Application

Neurology

Orthopedics robotic systems

Laparoscopy

Special Education

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

