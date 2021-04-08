Medical Robotics Statistics 2021-2027:  Advanced Technology and Market Analysis by Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Renishaw  Plc, Smith & Nephew plc

Medical Robotics Market Increased funding by governments & private manufacturers in robotic science and increasing geriatric population are propelling the market.

Medical robotics, which is nowadays, one of the most useful applications of robotic technology is widely used in various medical practices, including difficult surgical procedures, and has completely revolutionized the speed and efficiency of health care services in several parts of the world. Currently, many research and development projects are being performed globally to develop new products and applications for computer-assisted and medical robotic systems. So, during the study of global Medical Robotics market, we have considered Medical robots and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Medical Robotics Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Medical Robotics Market is classified as Telepresence, Surgical Assistants, Rehabilitation, Medical Transportation, Sanitation and Disinfection, Pharmacy automations and others. Based upon Application type, global Medical Robotics Market is classified as Laparoscopy, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology and others.

The regions covered in this Medical Robotics System Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Medical Robotics market report covers prominent players like Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Renishaw Plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Hansen Medical Inc., MedRobotics, TransEnterix Inc., Verb Surgicals, Microbot Medicals, MedTech, Aethon, Aesynt, Innovation Associates, Ekso Bionics, Barrett Medicals, Cyberdyne, Xenex Technologies, Accuray Inc., Carefusion Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Carefusion Inc., Synaptive Medical, Intouch Health, Honda Robotics, Cyberdyne and others.

The most widely known robot, da Vinci Surgical System, introduced two decades ago, has been used for more than 3 million minimally invasive procedures across various surgical specialties. Therefore, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, greater accuracy, enhanced motion range, detailed 3D view and better dexterity to surgeons aided through technological advancements are the key drivers for the growth of the Global Medical Robotics Market. However, the price of a single medical robot ranges from 1 million USD to 2.5 Million USD approximately, which accounts for a single robotic surgery to cost around 1200 USD to 2000 USD. Therefore, high costs associated to medical robotic surgeries may affect the growth of Global Medical Robotic Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancement in terms of cost efficiency may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Telepresence

Surgical Assistants

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Neurosurgical Robotic Systems Laparoscopy Robotic Systems Cardiovascular Robotic Systems Others

Rehabilitation

Assistive

Therapy

Others

Medical Transportation

Sanitation and Disinfection

Pharmacy automation

IV Robots

Dispensing Robots

Others

By Application Type

Laparoscopy

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Neurology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



