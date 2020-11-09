Medical Robotic System Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth || Major Gaints – CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc
Medical Robotic System Market
The large scale Medical Robotic System Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Medical Robotic System Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Medical Robotic System Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.
Market Analysis: Global Medical Robotic System Market
Rise in technological advancements and increased adoption of these systems worldwide has been one of the major driving factors for the market growth. This trend will see the market rise from an initial estimated value of USD 7.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased acceptance of these systems is also acting as a major market driver.
Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Robotic System Market
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robotic System Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.
Market Definition: Global Medical Robotic System Market
Medical robotic systems are self-powered devices aimed at guiding the surgeon, his positioning and manipulation of surgical instruments. These systems aid in performing minimally invasive surgeries effectively and efficiently with utmost precision. They have been variedly used in different types of surgeries already with a high success rate.
US in the region of North America dominated the market share in 2017, and it is set to stay at top again by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%.
Segmentation: Global Medical Robotic System Market
Medical Robotic System Market : By Type
- Orthopedic Surgical Robots
- Neurosurgical Robots
- Laparoscopy Robots
- Steerable Robotic Catheters
- Rehabilitation Robots
- Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
- Emergency Response Robots
Medical Robotic System Market : By Application
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedics
- Telemedicine
- Laparoscopy
- Others
Medical Robotic System Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Medical Robotic System Market Drivers:
- Increased advancements in the technology and overall adoption is acting as a factor which is driving the market growth
- The demand for medical robotic system is on the rise due to their advantages in minimally invasive surgeries and their enhanced abilities in precise procedures
Medical Robotic System Market Restraints:
- Lack of knowledgeable professionals to utilize the robots and their systems act as a major restraint for the market
- High cost of installation and maintenance of these systems also causes the market to be restrained
Key Insights in the report: Global Medical Robotic System Market
- The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed
- Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period
- The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025
